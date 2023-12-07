The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’ vibrant walkable shopping district, West Village, is hosting the Shop and Stroll this Sunday, Dec. 10.

If you’re needing to finish up some holiday shopping, stop by the West Village from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to stroll through a winter wonderland with complimentary drinks from Bubble Bus Co. Explore 30+ shopping and dining promotions through the district while getting into the holiday spirit.

Guests can also enjoy the sound of carolers, bouquets from Le Bloom’s Flower Cart, and giveaways from various retailers and restaurants.

Learn more about the event here.