FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Stockyards have transformed into a winter wonderland!

If you are looking for some great holiday fun in North Texas, then look no further than one of Texas’ signature go-to spots, the Fort Worth Stockyards.

“Giddy up and glide!” A new ice skating rink has opened in this historic North Texas location. For just $20, you can try your hand at ice skating. Stockyard officials say along with the rink there is live music, themed days, holiday lights, hot cocoa and more.

Skating is discounted if purchased with a combination of any coliseum event from the arena box office.

