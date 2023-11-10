The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are right around the corner and there is so much happening for the holidays!

Brunch with Santa is back for the holidays at Hotel Vin’s Bacchus Kitchen + Bar. Starting Dec. 2 every Saturday until Dec. 23, Santa will be available for photos during brunch at Bacchus.

Whether the menu will be different during the holidays, is not certain at this time. But their Brunch menu includes delicious dishes like Smoked Salmon Omlete, Egg White Omelet, Grilled Chicken sandwich and more.

To find out more information about the Brunch series, visit here.