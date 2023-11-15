The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Holiday at the Arboretum is back, with their beloved Christmas village and dazzling 12 Days of Christmas display.

“Holiday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed for the magic of the season including the return of our beloved Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas and our Dazzling Musical Tree! We also invite you to visit our historic DeGolyer House, elaborately decorated by renowned designer Michael Hamilton, and featuring our new collection of nearly 600 nutcrackers amongst other classic Christmas themes,” the website said.

The exhibit is open daily beginning Nov. 8. Daytime admission is available Nov. 9 to Jan 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Evening admission is available every Monday to Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.. Both members and non-members are required to reserve tickets in advance.

You can reserve daytime tickets here, or nighttime tickets here.