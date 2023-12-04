The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Park Center is offering a variety of family-friendly puppet shows for the holidays.

Currently, they have three shows listed on their website. Scrooge Puppet Theater, The Tale of the Yeti’s Christmas Spaghetti and The Twelve Days of Christmas Clock.

Scrooge Puppet Theatre | Now through Dec. 24

LEVEL ONE BETWEEN MACY’S AND DILLARD’S

MONDAY – SATURDAY, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, Noon to 6 p.m.

Scrooge Puppet Theatre delights children of all ages with everyone’s favorite despicable holiday character. Shows start at the top of every hour.

The Tale of the Yeti’s Christmas Spaghetti | Now through Jan. 1

LEVEL ONE BETWEEN MACY’S AND DILLARD’S

MONDAY – SATURDAY, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In an original puppet show, Santa is afraid that a big storm will cancel Christmas. Desperate to save the holiday, Santa enlists the help of his elves and the mysterious yeti. Shows start on the half hour.

The Twelve Days of Christmas Clock | Now through Jan. 1

LEVEL ONE IN DILLARD’S COURT

MONDAY – SATURDAY, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, Noon – 6 p.m.

Inspired by historic clock towers in Europe, the 28-foot-tall Bavarian-style music box brings to life the many marvelous characters of the classic carol, The Twelve Days of Christmas. The clock animates every 15 minutes.

For more information, visit the North Park Center website. Get a glimpse of the plays below: