DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you hitting the road for the holidays?

According to holiday travel data from Waze for December 2022, the Tuesday before Christmas was the busiest day on DFW roads with 114.7 percent more traffic than the least busy day, Saturday.

Over 130 million Americans are expected to hit the roads this year, which is up 42 percent from last year. If you’re headed out to spend time with friends and family this holiday season, Waze has several features that can your trip a little bit easier.

Customize Your Drive allows you to personalize your journeys by changing navigation voices, custom vehicles and Moods (how drivers appear on maps) for more engaging and entertaining drives. You can access a variety of experiences including Spicy Gingerbread Man and Santa for the holidays, Roger Federer or the Jonas Brothers .

Gas station feature notifies drivers of nearby gas stations, helping you find the cheapest gas prices in your area. Waze also enables drivers to select your preferred gas type (e.g.,, regular, midgrade, premium and diesel) within settings so you can find the gas type that you need.

Crash History Alerts combine historical crash data and key information about drivers' routes to give drivers more information about the road they are approaching to help drivers make smart decisions on the road.

Plan Your Drive feature helps you work backwards, entering your destination and desired time of arrival. Waze will then notify you when it's time to leave, based on real-time traffic to avoid late arrivals.

Real-time reports: Thanks to Waze's dedicated Community of over 100,000 volunteers across the globe, who update the app in real-time – you have the most up-to-date reports of crashes, speed cameras, alternative routes, and traffic conditions to help select your best routing options.