DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you ready for an unforgettable ride?

Well, look no further than Dallas’ Design District, which will soon be home to a new adults-only roller rink.

Ride On is a new concept birthed by the Dallas-based consulting group, On Brand Hospitality. Described as a retro “social drink rink”, the 17,000 square feet space will have a 7,000 square foot rink, a DJ, and even an arcade.

For updates, make sure that you are checking their website and Instagram. The rink is set to open in early fall at 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.