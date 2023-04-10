DALLAS(KDAF)—Regardless of your level of experience, the perfect golf course will challenge you. But where can you find one?

April 10, is National Golfers’ Day. National Today, said, “The holiday is celebrated every year on April 10 to celebrate not just the game of golf, but also the people who play and enjoy it.”

It’s best to play golf where you have a great round, especially if you’re professional.

An education and location site for golfers, Golfspan listed the 12 best golf courses in Dallas, the courses are even categorized by what they’re known for.

Golfspan said, “Dallas is home to some of the best golf courses in Texas, you can see the frequent plays from some of the biggest PGA Tours players on the circuit”.

Here are the 12 best courses in Dallas:

Bear Creek Golf Club-Best Value Course Brook Hollow Golf Club-Oldest Course in Dallas Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club-Most Beautiful Golf Course Wild Horse Golf Club of Robson Ranch- Best Obstacles on Course Dallas National Golf Club-Most Prestigious Golf Course Bent Tree Country Club-Most Laid Back Private Country Club Colonial Country Club-Best-Kept Golf Courses Hawk’s Creek Golf Club –Best Layout Texas Star Golf Course-Best Choice for Different Skill Levels Tenison Glen Golf Course – Best Budget Golf Course Cedar Crest Golf Course – Best Views of the Dallas Skyline Grapevine Golf Course – Best Public Golf Course