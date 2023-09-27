Dallas' oldest park, Old City Park, is ready to introduce you to a few friends this spooky season.

The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has a few haunted destinations under its belt. However, Dallas’ oldest park, Old City Park, has some stories of its own to tell…

With buildings from the 19th and early 20th century, it is said to be home to a couple of spirits who have overstayed their welcome.

From the mysterious lady in the window to the little girl in a yellow dress, there are a lot of spirits waiting to meet you this spooky season.

Old City Park offers many ways for you to spot a ghost this season:

The Public Victorian Spectre Tours , Thursday nights at 7 p.m. with tickets priced at $25 per person . Guests will be led by lantern light through the park while listening to stories of the scarier side of history.

, . Guests will be led by lantern light through the park while listening to stories of the scarier side of history. The Private Paranormal Investigation Tours, Friday nights with tickets priced at $50 per person. Old City Park’s experienced guides will lead guests into the buildings on the property with EMF devices, a spirit box and portal, a REM pod and Victorian dowsing rods for a chance to truly experience the park’s popular haunts.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit Old City Park website.