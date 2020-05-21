HireDallas!: Dallas Mayor announces virtual job fair

DALLAS (KDAF) – If you’ve lost your job due to the coronavirus epidemic, finding new employment can seem insurmountable. After all, there are currently 38.6 million Americans who have filed for unemployment.

In an effort to offer some sort of resource and aid to residents who have lost their job due to the pandemic, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced today that he is hosting a virtual job fair.

The Hire Dallas! Mayor’s Virtual Job Fair will take place on June 3rd and 4th from 9am to 4pm. Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with employers who are hiring

You can register for the event here.

