#HireDallas!: Dallas Mayor announces virtual job fair

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty

DALLAS (KDAF) – If you’ve lost your job due to the coronavirus epidemic, finding new employment can seem insurmountable. After all, there are currently 38.6 million Americans who have filed for unemployment.

In an effort to offer some sort of resource and aid to residents who have lost their job due to the pandemic, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced today that he is hosting a virtual job fair.

The Hire Dallas! Mayor’s Virtual Job Fair will take place on June 3rd and 4th from 9am to 4pm. Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with employers who are hiring

You can register for the event here.

Share this story

30 Second Downloads

DART gets $229M in funding, launching DART Zoom to reconfigure old routes and add services

Thumbnail for the video titled "DART gets $229M in funding, launching DART Zoom to reconfigure old routes and add services"

Federal Judge orders Texas to allow any voter to vote by mail due to pandemic, but more fights to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal Judge orders Texas to allow any voter to vote by mail due to pandemic, but more fights to come"

Texas Rangers want to stay home when 'spring' training resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Rangers want to stay home when 'spring' training resumes"

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News