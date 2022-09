DALLAS (KDAF) — Week 2 of CW33’s High School Football Showdown saw Azle face off against Grapevine. Despite valiant efforts from Azle, Grapevine remained dominant through the entire matchup, ultimately winning 58-14.

In case you missed the game, here are some of the highlights:

Kick is good by @rhoades_hayden!@GHSMustangsFB on the board first, leading @azleathletics 3-0. 8:06 to go in 1st.



— CW33 TV (@CW33) September 2, 2022

The @GHSMustangsFB special teams comes up huge!



TD for junior Gray Whitsett. Add the PAT and GHS leads 10-0 over Azle.



— CW33 TV (@CW33) September 2, 2022

36 yards to the house for @parkerpolk4!



Increases the @GHSMustangsFB lead to 17-0 over Azle late in the 1st qtr.



— CW33 TV (@CW33) September 2, 2022

Grapevine senior @parkerpolk4 into the end zone for the 2nd time tonight. @GHSMustangsFB dominating Azle, 31-0, in the 2nd qtr. #txhsfb

The Hornets are in the end zone! @VanceG_ hauls in the TD pass for @azleathletics.



31-7 Grapevine leads Azle, 8:46 left in 3rd.

Third TD pass of the night for @EvanBaum12! This one to @sammykelley_17.@GHSMustangsFB increases its lead to 38-7 over Azle. 7:10 remains in 3rd qtr.

The @GHSMustangsFB were dominant throughout, winning 58-14 over Azle. Grapevine moves to 2-0 on the season.



In Week 3, the CW33 Showdown features @AledoISD at @NHSTexans. We look forward to bringing you that one next Thursday at 7!