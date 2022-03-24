DALLAS (STACKER) — Every destination has reasons to visit, be it a nationally recognized landmark or a hometown favorite restaurant. Museums, parks, libraries, historic sites, performance venues—there’s always something to do, and no matter where you live or where you want to visit, you can find plenty to keep you busy. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dallas on Tripadvisor.

#30. Deep Ellum Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 2823 Saint Louis St, Dallas, TX 75226-1904

#29. Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 1515 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215-1204

#28. Dallas Farmers Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)

– Type of activity: Farmers Markets

– Address: 1010 S Pearl Expy, Dallas, TX 75201-6022

#27. Galleria Dallas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (488 reviews)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #500, Dallas, TX 75240-6670

#26. Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Type of activity: Bridges

#25. Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (714 reviews)

– Type of activity: Symphonies, Architectural Buildings

– Address: 2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201-2497

#24. Nasher Sculpture Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (849 reviews)

– Type of activity: Gardens, Art Museums

– Address: 2001 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201-2336

#23. Giant Eyeball

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (336 reviews)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 1607 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4713

#22. Katy Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

#21. Highland Park Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 47 Highland Park Vlg Corner of Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75205-2727

#20. Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 300 N. Houston Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75202-3307

#19. Frontiers of Flight Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209-3603

#18. Rainbow Vomit

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums

– Address: 3609 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226-2053

#17. Pioneer Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (742 reviews)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: Young and Griffin Streets, Dallas, TX 75202

#16. NorthPark Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225-4427

#15. Dallas Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1746 reviews)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 650 S R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203-3013

#14. American Airlines Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1377 reviews)

– Type of activity: Sports Complexes, Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-7601

#13. Deep Ellum (Deep Elm)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: Main Street, Dallas, TX 75226

#12. White Rock Lake Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (661 reviews)

– Type of activity: Bodies of Water, Parks

– Address: 8300 E. Lawther Drive, Dallas, TX 75218

#11. Bishop Arts District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: Bishop Avenue Oak Cliff, Dallas, TX 75208

#10. The Dallas World Aquarium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4721 reviews)

– Type of activity: Aquariums

– Address: 1801 North Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202-1503

#9. Klyde Warren Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1990 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1909 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201-2232

#8. Dealey Plaza National Historic Landmark District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2496 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, Monuments & Statues

– Address: 500 Main St, Dallas, TX 75202-3521

#7. Dallas Cattle Drive Sculptures

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1022 reviews)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

#6. Dallas Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2036 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201-2398

#5. Perot Museum of Nature and Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3560 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201-1704

#4. The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3805 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2943 Smu Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-2563

#3. Reunion Tower

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3845 reviews)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Lookouts

– Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409

#2. Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5799 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks, Gardens

– Address: 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218-4335

#1. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9158 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3301

