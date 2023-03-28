Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dallas on Tripadvisor. The TripAdvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,259)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3301

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,853)

– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens

– Address: 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218-4335

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Reunion Tower

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,108)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Lookouts

– Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,850)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2943 Smu Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-2563

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Perot Museum of Nature and Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,588)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201-1704

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. The Dallas World Aquarium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,781)

– Type of activity: Aquariums

– Address: 1801 North Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202-1503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Dallas Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,062)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201-2398

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Dealey Plaza National Historic Landmark District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,520)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Monuments & Statues

– Address: 500 Main St, Dallas, TX 75202-3521

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Klyde Warren Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,996)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1909 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201-2232

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Dallas Cattle Drive Sculptures

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,039)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (716)

– Type of activity: Symphonies • Architectural Buildings

– Address: 2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201-2497

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. White Rock Lake Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666)

– Type of activity: Bodies of Water • Parks

– Address: 8300 E. Lawther Drive, Dallas, TX 75218

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (527)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 300 N. Houston Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75202-3307

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Dallas Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,776)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 650 S R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203-3013

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Bishop Arts District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (791)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: Bishop Avenue Oak Cliff, Dallas, TX 75208

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Frontiers of Flight Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209-3603

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. NorthPark Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225-4427

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Pioneer Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (759)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: Young and Griffin Streets, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. American Airlines Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,389)

– Type of activity: Sports Complexes • Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-7601

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Nasher Sculpture Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858)

– Type of activity: Gardens • Art Museums

– Address: 2001 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201-2336

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Southern Methodist University

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: 6425 Boaz Ln, Dallas, TX 75275-0001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Deep Ellum (Deep Elm)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (499)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: Main Street, Dallas, TX 75226

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Galleria Dallas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #500, Dallas, TX 75240-6670

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Katy Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Highland Park Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 47 Highland Park Vlg Corner of Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75205-2727

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Museum of Biblical Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 7500 Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75225-2025

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Deep Ellum Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 2823 Saint Louis St, Dallas, TX 75226-1904

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Rainbow Vomit

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries • Art Museums

– Address: 3609 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226-2053

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Dallas Arts District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (983)

– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues

– Address: Main Street and Market Street, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor