Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dallas on Tripadvisor. The TripAdvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,259)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3301
#29. Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,853)
– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens
– Address: 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218-4335
#28. Reunion Tower
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,108)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Lookouts
– Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409
#27. The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,850)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 2943 Smu Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-2563
#26. Perot Museum of Nature and Science
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,588)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201-1704
#25. The Dallas World Aquarium
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,781)
– Type of activity: Aquariums
– Address: 1801 North Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202-1503
#24. Dallas Museum of Art
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,062)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201-2398
#23. Dealey Plaza National Historic Landmark District
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,520)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Monuments & Statues
– Address: 500 Main St, Dallas, TX 75202-3521
#22. Klyde Warren Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,996)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 1909 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201-2232
#21. Dallas Cattle Drive Sculptures
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,039)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: not available
#20. Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (716)
– Type of activity: Symphonies • Architectural Buildings
– Address: 2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201-2497
#19. White Rock Lake Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666)
– Type of activity: Bodies of Water • Parks
– Address: 8300 E. Lawther Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
#18. Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (527)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 300 N. Houston Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75202-3307
#17. Dallas Zoo
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,776)
– Type of activity: Zoos
– Address: 650 S R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203-3013
#16. Bishop Arts District
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (791)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: Bishop Avenue Oak Cliff, Dallas, TX 75208
#15. Frontiers of Flight Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209-3603
#14. NorthPark Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225-4427
#13. Pioneer Plaza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (759)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: Young and Griffin Streets, Dallas, TX 75202
#12. American Airlines Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,389)
– Type of activity: Sports Complexes • Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-7601
#11. Nasher Sculpture Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858)
– Type of activity: Gardens • Art Museums
– Address: 2001 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201-2336
#10. Southern Methodist University
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359)
– Type of activity: Educational sites
– Address: 6425 Boaz Ln, Dallas, TX 75275-0001
#9. Deep Ellum (Deep Elm)
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (499)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: Main Street, Dallas, TX 75226
#8. Galleria Dallas
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #500, Dallas, TX 75240-6670
#7. Katy Trail
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324)
– Type of activity: Hiking Trails
– Address: not available
#6. Highland Park Village
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 47 Highland Park Vlg Corner of Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75205-2727
#5. Museum of Biblical Art
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 7500 Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75225-2025
#4. Deep Ellum Brewing Company
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 2823 Saint Louis St, Dallas, TX 75226-1904
#3. Rainbow Vomit
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127)
– Type of activity: Art Galleries • Art Museums
– Address: 3609 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226-2053
#2. Dallas Arts District
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201
#1. John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (983)
– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues
– Address: Main Street and Market Street, Dallas, TX 75202
