STACKER —Have you ever been in your kitchen, trying to decide what to make, and you’re baffled? You open the fridge, and there’s just a mish-mash of ingredients that on the surface, perhaps don’t feel like they belong together—until you open the fridge for the fourth time and realize the contents aren’t changing, so you make them work? That moment? That moment is what Tex-Mex cuisine is—but in the best way possible. It’s a delicious mish-mash of cultural influences that came together in a melting pot of flavors that make you feel like you’re experiencing something that feels familiar but for the first time.

Tex-Mex, as the cuisine is affectionately coined in the Southwest, is the by-product of what happened when traditional Mexican cuisine combines with things that weren’t normally available in the land borders renamed Mexico; more cuts of red meat, cheeses, and far milder chiles that provide more smoke than heat. It found its way into the hearts of the Southwest, eventually spreading around the rest of America.

With that kind of reach, where do you begin when it comes to finding that perfect Tex-Mex dish to make your palate dance? Who has managed to create that just-right blend of smoky spice and cheesy goodness that you’ve come to know and love of Tex-Mex food?

Stacker did a little of the heavy lifting for you and combed through data on Yelp to put together a comprehensive list of the highest-rated Tex-Mex restaurants in Dallas. We looked at how many reviews and their average ratings to make sure your guide to Dallas cuisine is ready. Take a look to see where your new favorite restaurant will be! Note, some of these may have recently closed, so make sure to double-check.

#23. Primo’s MX Kitchen

– Rating: 3.0/5 (81 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1914 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Cocktail Bars

#22. Primo’s MX Kitchen

– Rating: 3.0/5 (232 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3309 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican, Soup

#21. Amazing Wraps

– Rating: 3.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 901 Main St Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Sandwiches, Tex-Mex

#20. Freebirds World Burrito

– Rating: 3.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 2000 Ross Ave Unit 190 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican

#19. El Fenix

– Rating: 3.5/5 (521 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1601 Mckinney Ave Ste 1 Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex

#18. Texas Burrito Company

– Rating: 3.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1111 Foodtruck Ln Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Food Trucks

#17. Cafe Herrera

– Rating: 3.5/5 (171 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 665 S Lamar St Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican

#16. Nodding Donkey Uptown

– Rating: 3.5/5 (290 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2900 Thomas Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Barbeque, Sports Bars, Tex-Mex

#15. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

– Rating: 3.5/5 (313 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 600 N Bishop Ave Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex, Latin American

#14. City Tavern

– Rating: 3.5/5 (261 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1514 Elm St Ste 111 Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Bars, American (Traditional), Tex-Mex

#13. Poblanos

– Rating: 4.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 1700 Pacific Ave Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Tex-Mex

#12. Campuzano Mexican Food

– Rating: 4.0/5 (744 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2618 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex, Breakfast & Brunch

#11. Mi Cocina

– Rating: 4.0/5 (84 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2000 Woodall Rodgers Fwy Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Caterers

#10. Taco Lingo Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.0/5 (242 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2301 N Akard St Ste 270 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Mexican, Cocktail Bars, Tex-Mex

#9. Mi Cocina

– Rating: 4.0/5 (61 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3232 McKinney Ave Ste 175 Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Caterers

#8. Taco Joint

– Rating: 4.0/5 (425 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 911 N Peak St Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex

#7. Tejas Taco Factory

– Rating: 4.0/5 (65 reviews)

– Address: 1001 Ross Ave Ste 100 Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Tacos, Tex-Mex

#6. Pepe’s & Mito’s Mexican Café

– Rating: 4.0/5 (620 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2911 Elm St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex

#5. Mesero – Victory Park

– Rating: 4.0/5 (244 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2375 Victory Park Ln Ste 180 Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex

#4. E Bar Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5/5 (865 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1901 N Haskell Ave Ste 120 Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex, Bars

#3. Uno Mas

– Rating: 4.5/5 (164 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1525 Main St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican

#2. Las Palmas

– Rating: 4.5/5 (487 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2708 Routh St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Mexican, Bars, Tex-Mex

#1. La Comida Mexican Kitchen And Cocktails.

– Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1101 N Beckley Ave Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican, Cocktail Bars

