Pool season is upon us, and luckily there are options for swimming and lounging if you don’t have a backyard pool or live in a community with a private pool.

If you’re looking for a pool with public access, you can often look no further than your local city, county, or state governments. Many outdoor public pools tend to open on Memorial Day weekend when schools close for summer break and the weather is warm enough in much of the United States for outdoor fun. Indoor pools may operate year-round. Besides the dates, there are other factors to consider in the search for a good swimming pool to visit.

One of the most important things to know when choosing a public pool is whether or not lifeguards are on duty or if swimmers assume their own risk while in the water. Other things to consider include whether the pool has flotation devices nearby, adult swim breaks, and kiddie pools designed for the youngest water waders. Outside of the water, pool-goers may want to check for locker and shower availability. Those looking for more serious exercise may want to look for lap pools.

Whatever kind of public pool is right for you, get your swim gear ready and check out what Yelpers consider the best pools in Dallas. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated swimming pools near Dallas using data from Yelp. Places within 25 miles of Dallas were considered. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Jack Carter Pool

– Rating: 4.0/5 (24 reviews)

– Address: 2601 Pleasant Valley Dr. Plano, TX 75023

– Categories: Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#29. Verandah Athletic Club and Spa

– Rating: 4.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 1400 Wycliff Ave Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: Swimming Pools, Recreation Centers, Cardio Classes

– Read more on Yelp

#28. The CORE

– Rating: 4.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 234 E Parkway Blvd Coppell, TX 75019

– Categories: Gyms, Swimming Pools, Recreation Centers

– Read more on Yelp

#27. Timarron Country Club

– Rating: 4.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 1400 Byron Nelson Pkwy Southlake, TX 76092

– Categories: Swimming Pools, Gyms, Golf

– Read more on Yelp

#26. Walnut Creek Country Club

– Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 1151 Country Club Dr Mansfield, TX 76063

– Categories: Golf, Swimming Pools, Tennis

– Read more on Yelp

#25. Heights Family Aquatic Center

– Rating: 4.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 709 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080

– Categories: Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#24. Ford Pool

– Rating: 4.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Adress: 632 Park Pl Allen, TX 75002

– Categories: Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#23. Frog Pond

– Rating: 4.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 14032 Heartside Pl Farmers Branch, TX 75234

– Categories: Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#22. Bad Konigshofen Outdoor Family Aquatic Center

– Rating: 4.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 2800 W Sublett Rd inside SJ Stovall Park Arlington, TX 76017

– Categories: Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#21. Boys Ranch Park And Activity Center

– Rating: 4.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 2801 Forest Ridge Dr Bedford, TX 76021

– Categories: Parks, Kids Activities, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#20. Larry North Fitness – Westlake

– Rating: 4.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 2902 Sam School Rd Solana Club Westlake, TX 76262

– Categories: Trainers, Gyms, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#19. Emler Swim School of Southlake

– Rating: 4.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 280 Commerce St Ste 180 Southlake, TX 76092

– Categories: Swimming Lessons/Schools, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#18. Dove Waterpark

– Rating: 4.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 1509 Hood Ln Grapevine, TX 76051

– Categories: Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#17. The REC Of Grapevine

– Rating: 4.0/5 (36 reviews)

– Address: 1175 Municipal Way Grapevine, TX 76051

– Categories: Gyms, Recreation Centers, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#16. The Pool at Dallas Power & Light

– Rating: 4.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: 222 Browder St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Party & Event Planning, Venues & Event Spaces, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#15. Old Town Aquatic Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: 535 W College St Lewisville, TX 75057

– Categories: Parks, Swimming Pools, Water Parks

– Read more on Yelp

#14. Dallas Elks Lodge 71

– Rating: 4.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 8550 Lullwater Dr Dallas, TX 75238

– Categories: Community Service/Non-Profit, Swimming Pools, Venues & Event Spaces

– Read more on Yelp

#13. Stonebriar Country Club

– Rating: 4.0/5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 5050 Country Club Dr Frisco, TX 75034

– Categories: Golf, Swimming Pools, Tennis

– Read more on Yelp

#12. Fraternal Order of Eagles

– Rating: 4.5/5 (119 reviews)

– Address: 8500 Arturo Dr. Dallas, TX 75228

– Categories: Swimming Pools, Bars, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

#11. South Euless Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

– Adress: 600 S Main St Euless, TX 76040

– Categories: Parks, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#10. Bachman Indoor Pool

– Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

– Adress: 2750 Bachman Dr Dallas, TX 75220

– Categories: Swimming Pools, Amusement Parks, Recreation Centers

– Read more on Yelp

#9. Kirby Creek Natatorium

– Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 3201 Corn Valley Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052

– Categories: Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#8. Emler Swim School of Central Frisco – McKinney

– Rating: 4.5/5 (57 reviews)

– Address: 7151 Preston Rd Ste 321 Frisco, TX 75034

– Categories: Swimming Lessons/Schools, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#7. Emler Swim School of Allen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (39 reviews)

– Address: 909 W Stacy Rd Allen, TX 75013

– Categories: Swimming Lessons/Schools, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#6. Emler Swim School of Plano

– Rating: 4.5/5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 4621 W Park Blvd Ste 104 Plano, TX 75093

– Categories: Swimming Lessons/Schools, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#5. Central Pool

– Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: Pennington Dr. Bedford, TX 76022

– Categories: Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#4. Plano Aquatic Center

– Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 2301 Westside Dr. Plano, TX 75075

– Categories: Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#3. The Texas Pool

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Adress: 901 Springbrook Dr Plano, TX 75075

– Categories: Swimming Pools, Swimming Lessons/Schools, Yoga

– Read more on Yelp

#2. Emler Swim School of Flower Mound

– Rating: 5.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 3000 Waketon Rd Ste 102 Flower Mound, TX 75028

– Categories: Swimming Lessons/Schools, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp

#1. Emler Swim School of Firewheel

– Rating: 5.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Adress: 5250 Hwy 78 Ste 980 Sachse, TX 75048

– Categories: Swimming Lessons/Schools, Swimming Pools

– Read more on Yelp