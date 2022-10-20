Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Sushi Rock

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7601 Campbell Rd Suite 700, Dallas, TX 75248-1789

#29. Zato Thai Cuisine and Sushi Bar

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Thai

– Price: not available

– Address: 9090 Skillman St Ste 190A, Dallas, TX 75243-8259

#28. C Rolls Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18101 Preston Rd Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75252-6602

#27. Sushi Yokohama

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 19009 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252-2496

#26. Sushi Yama

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8989 Forest Ln Ste 112, Dallas, TX 75243-4159

#25. Sasa Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6340 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214-3926

#24. Musume

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2330 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201

#23. Teppo Yakitori & Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2014 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7124

#22. Sushi Zushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3636 McKinney Ave Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75204-1422

#21. Kona Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8687 N Central Expy Ste 1722, Dallas, TX 75225-4427

#20. Little Katana

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4525 Cole Ave Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75205-4281

#19. Asian Mint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11617 N. Central Expwy Suite 135, Dallas, TX 75243

#18. Imoto

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2400 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219-7604

#17. Yutaka Sushi Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2633 McKinney Ave Ste 140, Dallas, TX 75204-8636

#16. Zen Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 380 W 7th St, Dallas, TX 75208-4639

#15. Sushiya

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1306 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-4015

#14. Tei-An

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1722 Routh St, Dallas, TX 75201-2535

#13. Tei Tei Robata Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2906 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6403

#12. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3220 McKinney Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75204-2419

#11. Sushi Robata

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4727 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX 75287-7132

#10. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7859 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 180, Dallas, TX 75230-5605

#9. Black Ship Little Katana

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 665 S. Lamar St. #130 Suite 130, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, Dallas, TX 75202

#8. Shinsei

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209-4119

#7. Steel Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3102 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75219-6419

#6. The Blue Fish Greenville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3519 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5629

#5. Mr. Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4860 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541

#4. Oishii

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2525 Wycliff Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2551

#3. Deep Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2624 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1422

#2. Nobu Dallas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (339 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201

#1. Uchi Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403

