DALLAS (STACKER) — Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#28. Charco Broiler Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $
– Address: 413 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208-4638
#27. Fogo de Chao Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2619 McKinney Avenue Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75204
#26. Dunston’s Steakhouse on Lovers Lane
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5423 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-4217
#25. 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 18010 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287-7103
#24. Saltgrass Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4101 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244
#23. Nick and Sam’s Grill
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 8111 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75225-6331
#22. Salt Grass
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4101 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75244-5704
#21. Al Biernat’s North
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5251 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-3007
#20. The Grill on the Alley
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 13270 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-1569
#19. Ruth’s Chris Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 17840 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287
#18. Dunston’s Prime Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8526 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235-3013
#17. Knife Dallas
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (295 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5108
#16. Dallas Chop House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1717 Main St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75201-4612
#15. Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1807 Ross Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-8002
#14. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2323 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201
#13. Texas de Brazil
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2727 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201-1320
#12. Morton’s The Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2222 McKinney Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-1805
#11. Nick & Sam’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (683 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 3008 Maple Ave An Uptown Steakhouse, Dallas, TX 75201-1200
#10. Town Hearth
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1617 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3915
#9. SER Steak + Spirits
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2201 North Stemmons Freeway Floor 27, Dallas, TX 75207
#8. Saltgrass Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (361 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13561 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243
#7. The Capital Grille
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (446 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201
#6. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (665 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954
#5. Bob’s Steak & Chop House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705
#4. Al Biernat’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (798 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313
#3. Bob’s Steak & Chop House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961
#2. YO Ranch Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,252 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202
#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,585 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349
