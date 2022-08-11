Folded white napkins on table mat, stainless steel knives forks and crystal drinking glasses on black wooden table

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Sherman using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#28. LaMesa Mexican Restaurante & Cantina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 2124 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2622

#27. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 875 E North Creek Dr, Sherman, TX 75090

#26. Arroyos Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Spanish

– Price: not available

– Address: 814 E Lamar St, Sherman, TX 75090-6031

#25. Lupe’s Tamales

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

– Price: $

– Address: 129 E Wall St, Sherman, TX 75090-5930

#24. Cowboy Chicken

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3811 N US Highway 75 # 300 #300, Sherman, TX 75090-2580

#23. Braum’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 2506 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2876

#22. Mariposa Cuban Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 213 E Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5934

#21. Crazy Thai

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1707 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2613

#20. IHOP

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2617 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-0501

#19. Teriyaki Jar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

– Price: $

– Address: 114 S Woods St, Sherman, TX 75092-7324

#18. Red Lobster

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090

#17. Italian Affair Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 104 N Woods St, Sherman, TX 75090

#16. Gourmet China

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 4909 Texoma Pkwy Ste 101, Sherman, TX 75090-2099

#15. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3701 US Hwy 75 North, Sherman, TX 75090

#14. Catrina’s Cocina & Tequila Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 306 East Highway 82 near intersection of US Hwys 82 and 75, Sherman, TX 75092

#13. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3300 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2524

#12. RibCrib BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3205 N. Hwy 75, Sherman, TX 75090

#11. Mariachi’s Fine Mexican Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1909 Texoma Pkwy Ste 103, Sherman, TX 75090-2668

#10. Old Iron Post

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 101 N Travis St, Sherman, TX 75090-5920

#9. Tracks Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 109 N Woods St, Sherman, TX 75092-5616

#8. La Placita

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American

– Price: $

– Address: 1015 W Houston St, Sherman, TX 75092-7313

#7. Cellarman’s Pub & Brewery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2130 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2622

#6. The Library Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5147 N Travis St Knollwood, Texas 75092, Sherman, TX 75092-4159

#5. Sage Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 210 W Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5814

#4. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2773 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2567

#3. Camino Viejo Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 110 E Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5908

#2. City Limits

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4521 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-1929

#1. Fulbelli’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 115 S Travis St Ste B5, Sherman, TX 75090-5990

