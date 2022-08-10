Couple have romantic evening in restaurant

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dallas using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (670 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954

#29. Toulouse Cafe and Bar (Dallas)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3314 Knox St, Dallas, TX 75205-4034

#28. Cane Rosso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2612 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1402

#27. Original Market Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-1716

#26. E Bar Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 North Haskell Avenue #120, Dallas, TX 75204

#25. Celebration

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4503 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-3197

#24. Fearing’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (645 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2121 McKinney Ave The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, TX 75201-1873

#23. Ocean Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75201-2104

#22. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202

#21. Lavendou

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 19009 Preston Rd Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75252-2496

#20. YO Ranch Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,263 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202

#19. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10428 Lombardy Ln., Dallas, TX 75220

#18. Al Biernat’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313

#17. Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5100 Belt Line Rd Ste 764 Suite 764, Dallas, TX 75254-7036

#16. Truck Yard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 5624 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206-7118

#15. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#14. The Woolworth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Elm St Suite 201, Dallas, TX 75201-3509

#13. S & D Oyster Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2701 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2521

#12. Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3020 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6030

#11. Uchi Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403

#10. Rodeo Goat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (885 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1926 Market Center Blvd At Turtle Creek, Dallas, TX 75207-3317

#9. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201

#8. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961

#7. Maple Leaf Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12817 Preston Rd Ste 129, Dallas, TX 75230-7204

#6. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (910 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201-1938

#5. Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3403 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-4215

#4. Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,442 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5000 Belt Line Rd Ste 775, Dallas, TX 75254-6747

#3. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,591 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349

#2. rise n°1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5360 W Lovers Ln # 220, Dallas, TX 75209-4262

#1. Cafe 43

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: George W. Bush Presidential Library 2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205

