DALLAS (STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas using data from Foursquare. Restaurants are ranked by average rating as of Jan. 20, 2021, these restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$$$

– Category: Steakhouse

– Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln (at Northwest Hwy.), Dallas

#29. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$

– Category: Seafood

– Address: 725 S Central Expy, Richardson

#28. The Porch

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$

– Category: New American

– Address: 2912 N Henderson Ave (at Willis Ave.), Dallas

#27. Eno’s Pizza Tavern

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$

– Category: Pizza

– Address: 407 N Bishop Ave (btwn W. 7th St. & W. 8th St.), Dallas

#26. Bangkok City Restaurant

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $

– Category: Thai

– Address: 4301 Bryan St #101, Dallas

#25. Torchy’s Tacos

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $

– Category: Tacos

– Address: 300 W Campbell Rd Ste 160, Richardson

#24. Pecan Lodge

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$

– Category: BBQ

– Address: 2702 Main St (at Pryor St), Dallas

#23. Neighborhood Services

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$$

– Category: American

– Address: 5027 W Lovers Ln (West of Inwood), Dallas

#22. Houstons Restaurant

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$$

– Category: American

– Address: 5318 Belt Line Rd, Addison

#21. True Food Kitchen

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$

– Category: New American

– Address: 8383 Preston Center Plaza #100, Dallas

#20. Bubba’s Cooks Country

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$

– Category: Fried Chicken

– Address: 6617 Hillcrest Ave (Rosedale Ave), Dallas

#19. The Honor Bar

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$$

– Category: New American

– Address: 26A Highland Park Village, Dallas

#18. Taste of Chicago

– Rating: 9.1

– Price: $$

– Category: Pizza

– Address: 14833 Midway Rd (Just south of Beltway), Addison

#17. Streets Fine Chicken

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $

– Category: Fried Chicken

– Address: 3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

#16. Chick-fil-A

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $

– Category: Fast Food

– Address: 3820 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

#15. Cane Rosso

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $

– Category: Pizza

– Address: 1301 S Broadway St (Btwn E Vandergrift Dr & 5th Ave), Carrollton

#14. Cattleack Barbeque

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $$

– Category: BBQ

– Address: 13628 Gamma Rd (Alpha), Dallas

#13. Rodeo Goat

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $$

– Category: Burgers

– Address: 1926 Market Center Blvd (at Turtle Creek Blvd), Dallas

#12. Uchi

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $$$

– Category: Japanese

– Address: 2817 Maple Ave, Dallas

#11. Cane Rosso

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $$

– Category: Pizza

– Address: 2612 Commerce St (at S. Good-Latimer Expy.), Dallas

#10. Chick-fil-A

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $

– Category: Fast Food

– Address: 1600 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite

#9. TJ’s Seafood Market

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $$$

– Category: Seafood

– Address: 4212 Oak Lawn Ave (Wycliffe), Dallas

#8. Truluck’s

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $$$

– Category: Seafood

– Address: 2401 McKinney Ave (at Maple Ave.), Dallas

#7. El Palote Panaderia

– Rating: 9.2

– Price: $$

– Category: Vegetarian / Vegan

– Address: 2537 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas

#6. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 9.3

– Price: $

– Category: Tacos

– Address: 3012 N Henderson Ave (at N Central Expy), Dallas

#5. Hudson House

– Rating: 9.3

– Price: $$

– Category: Restaurant

– Address: 4448 Lovers Ln, Dallas

#4. Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

– Rating: 9.3

– Price: $$

– Category: American

– Address: 5000 Belt Line Rd (btwn Quorum Dr. and Dallas North Tollway), Dallas

#3. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 9.4

– Price: not available

– Category: Tex-Mex

– Address: 3411 McKinney Ave, Dallas

#2. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 9.4

– Price: $$$$

– Category: American

– Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas

#1. Mike’s Chicken

– Rating: 9.4

– Price: $

– Category: Fast Food

– Address: Dallas