STACKER—Depending on who you ask, tacos are more than just a quick snack you can grab off a truck for lunch. They’re an experience. One that allows the chef to layer flavor and textures—from the fresh crunch of the cilantro and onions to the smoked heat of roasted chiles cavorting with the savory delight of your protein of choice—all onto one delicious tortilla, freshly crisped over an open flame…sorry is anyone else hungry?

Much like the food, the origin story has a fairly layered history. Both Mayan and Aztec civilizations were said to have eaten a food similar to what we know as a taco, but the modern iteration traces back to the 1800s in Mexico. Born of a need to ensure that miners had a means to easily consume hearty food while on the job, piles of meat would be rolled into corn tortillas and packed for the road. During hours upon hours of hard labor in horrible conditions, the ability to pull out a few taquitos (named for the gunpowder role the miners carried with them) was practically life-saving.

Considering LA Taco once called the dish a “multifaced god” it’s clear that the reverence for this dish has traveled across time and space—which resulted in a plethora of places to choose from. So where do you go to get the best taco?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for tacos in Dallas using data from Yelp. See if some of your favorites are on the list, or go find some new favorites to enjoy! Note, some restaurants may have recently closed, so be sure to double-check.

#16. Jack in the Box

– Rating: 2.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 190 Continental Ave Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: Burgers, Fast Food, Tacos

– Read more on Yelp

#15. Jack in the Box

– Rating: 2.0/5 (32 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 3811 Live Oak St Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Fast Food, Burgers, Tacos

– Read more on Yelp

#14. El Mero Mero Tamalero

– Rating: 2.5/5 (76 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 920 S Harwood Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Tacos

– Read more on Yelp

#13. Playground Bar Uptown

– Rating: 3.0/5 (85 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 2908 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Bars, Tacos

– Read more on Yelp

#12. Federales

– Rating: 3.5/5 (145 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2820 Commerce St Dallas Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Tacos, Cocktail Bars

– Read more on Yelp

#11. Yellow Rosa

– Rating: 3.5/5 (140 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2901 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Tacos, Tapas/Small Plates, Cocktail Bars

– Read more on Yelp

#10. Taco City y Mas

– Rating: 4.0/5 (86 reviews)

– Address: 265 W Comstock St Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Tacos

– Read more on Yelp

#9. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.0/5 (319 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3411 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: American (New), Tacos, Vegetarian

– Read more on Yelp

#8. Fuel City – Dallas

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1246 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 801 S Riverfront Blvd Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: Convenience Stores, Tacos, Coffee & Tea

– Read more on Yelp

#7. Revolver Taco Lounge

– Rating: 4.0/5 (412 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2701 Main St Ste 120 Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Tacos

– Read more on Yelp

#6. Tejas Taco Factory

– Rating: 4.0/5 (65 reviews)

– Address: 1001 Ross Ave Ste 100 Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Tacos, Tex-Mex

– Read more on Yelp

#5. Salsa Limon

– Rating: 4.0/5 (303 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 411 N Akard St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Tacos, Breakfast & Brunch, Cocktail Bars

– Read more on Yelp

#4. La Botana Taco Bar

– Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 2508 Maple Ave Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks, Caterers

– Read more on Yelp

#3. Tacos Y Chelas

– Rating: 4.5/5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 244 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Tacos, Chicken Wings, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

#2. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5/5 (24 reviews)

– Address: 2556 Elm St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Tacos, American (New)

– Read more on Yelp

#1. Mami Coco

– Rating: 4.5/5 (341 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 4500 Bryan St Ste B Dallas, TX 75206

– Categories: Tacos

– Read more on Yelp