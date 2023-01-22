Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Dallas has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dallas using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

#30. Celebration

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4503 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-3197

#29. The Rustic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (487 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3656 Howell St, Dallas, TX 75204-3665

#28. CBD Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4804

#27. The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-4802

#26. YO Ranch Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,283 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202

#25. Cafe Pacific

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 24 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2729

#24. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 13340 Dallas Pkwy Suite 1369, Dallas, TX 75240

#23. Cadot Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 18111 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252-5470

#22. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4023 Oak Lawn Ave Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75219

#21. Toulouse Cafe and Bar (Dallas)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3314 Knox St, Dallas, TX 75205-4034

#20. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705

#19. Cafe 43

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: George W. Bush Presidential Library 2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205

#18. Dragonfly

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2332 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2020

#17. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#16. Uchi Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403

#15. The Woolworth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Elm St Suite 201, Dallas, TX 75201-3509

#14. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10428 Lombardy Ln., Dallas, TX 75220

#13. Lavendou

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 19009 Preston Rd Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75252-2496

#12. Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5100 Belt Line Rd Ste 764 Suite 764, Dallas, TX 75254-7036

#11. Fearing’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (650 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2121 McKinney Ave The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, TX 75201-1873

#10. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (674 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954

#9. Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3020 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6030

#8. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab – Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (911 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201-1938

#7. Ocean Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75201-2104

#6. Al Biernat’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (808 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313

#5. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961

#4. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (446 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201

#3. Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,448 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5000 Belt Line Rd Ste 775, Dallas, TX 75254-6747

#2. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,598 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349

#1. rise n°1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5360 W Lovers Ln # 220, Dallas, TX 75209-4262

