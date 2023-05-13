STACKER—A staple of backyard parties, family gatherings, and watch parties, chicken wings have brought family and friends together for decades with its hot sauces, sweet coatings, and ever-so-satisfying bites.

These days, if you do a search for chicken wings in restaurants, you’re likely to come up with a choice of sports bars, sandwich shops, food trucks, Korean restaurants, and Southern shops. It’s clear that the wings have transcended cultural barriers, which is why when we talk about origins, there are many to investigate.

Buffalo wings are the first to come to mind. This popular chicken wing style was born (where else?) in the city of Buffalo. The prevalent story is that Italian-born Frank and Teressa Bellissimo first served these sauce-covered avian parts to their son in 1964 and eventually in their restaurant, Anchor Bar. But another story says that John Young, a Black Buffalonian, was there serving wings on a busy Jefferson Avenue way before then. Young’s wings were served with a mombo sauce that Buffalo city council member James Pitts called the “lip-smacking, liver-quivering sauce (that) titillated our taste buds down to our toes.”

Korean fried chicken is another style that’s captured the hearts of many with midnight cravings. Crispy, messy, and perfect with a glass of beer, these chicken wings are the stuff of dreams that got its start thanks to the popularity of cheap cooking oil in Korea and a sweet and spicy yangnyeom seasoning. Chain stores like KyoChon and Bonchon serving these delectable wings quickly opened, introducing innovations like soy fried chicken, garlic chicken, and even curried fried chicken. As these shops have made their way overseas and onto our plates, they’ve also inspired local chefs to elevate the humble bird on a plate.

So, where should you go to find the perfect finger-licking bite? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for chicken wings in Dallas using data from Yelp. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see where you can satisfy your next craving.

#29. Pizza Hut

– Rating: 1.5/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 222 Continental Ave Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#28. Papa Johns Pizza

– Rating: 1.5/5 (41 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 1127 N Beckley Ave Dallas, TX 75203

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#27. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

– Rating: 1.5/5 (140 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 4700 Ross Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Fast Food, Chicken Wings

#26. Pizza Hut

– Rating: 1.5/5 (47 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 4540 Ross Ave Ste 130 Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#25. Domino’s

– Rating: 1.5/5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 940 N Riverfront Blvd Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

#24. Papa Johns Pizza

– Rating: 1.5/5 (139 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 3501 Mckinney Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#23. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

– Rating: 2.0/5 (47 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 212 Continental Ave Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#22. Domino’s Pizza

– Rating: 2.5/5 (53 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 4420 Gaston Ave Dallas, TX 75246

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

#21. Domino’s Pizza

– Rating: 2.5/5 (30 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 1133 N Zang Blvd Ste 105 Dallas, TX 75203

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Pizza, Sandwiches

#20. Hooters

– Rating: 2.5/5 (312 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2201 N Lamar Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: American (Traditional), Sports Bars, Chicken Wings

#19. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

– Rating: 2.5/5 (61 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 2324 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Barbeque, American (Traditional), Chicken Wings

#18. Church’s Chicken

– Rating: 2.5/5 (18 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 4210 Gaston Ave Dallas, TX 75246

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#17. Domino’s Pizza

– Rating: 2.5/5 (75 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 2615 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

#16. Henderson Chicken

– Rating: 3.0/5 (31 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 3103 Grand Ave Dallas, TX 75215

– Categories: Chicken Wings

#15. Williams Chicken

– Rating: 3.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 407 N Lamar St Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Fast Food, Chicken Wings

#14. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

– Rating: 3.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 726 N Harwood St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Barbeque, American (Traditional), Chicken Wings

#13. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

– Rating: 3.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 1201 Elm St Ste LL5 Dallas, TX 75270

– Categories: Barbeque, American (Traditional), Chicken Wings

#12. WingBucket

– Rating: 3.0/5 (52 reviews)

– Address: 2642 Elm St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Chicken Wings, American (Traditional)

#11. Smashburger

– Rating: 3.0/5 (207 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 2222 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Burgers, Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#10. Dirty Bones

– Rating: 3.5/5 (41 reviews)

– Address: 2610 N Houston St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Burgers, Chicken Wings

#9. Yummy Pizza

– Rating: 3.5/5 (58 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy Ste 403 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Food Trucks, Pizza, Chicken Wings

#8. Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken

– Rating: 3.5/5 (69 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 124 S Carrol Ave Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Fast Food, Chicken Wings

#7. WingBucket

– Rating: 4.0/5 (593 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1200 Main St Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Chicken Shop, Soul Food

#6. Wings World

– Rating: 4.0/5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 2310 Martin Luther King Blvd Dallas, TX 75215

– Categories: Chicken Wings

#5. Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Dallas

– Rating: 4.0/5 (161 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3000 Main St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Sandwiches, Chicken Shop

#4. Chicken N Things

– Rating: 4.0/5 (47 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 2011 S Lamar St Dallas, TX 75215

– Categories: Chinese, Chicken Wings

#3. Tacos Y Chelas

– Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 244 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Tacos, Chicken Wings, Breakfast & Brunch

#2. Southside Steaks & Cakes

– Rating: 4.5/5 (123 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 3125 Grand Ave Dallas, TX 75215

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Cheesesteaks, Sandwiches

#1. Ka Thai

– Rating: 4.5/5 (397 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3220 Mckinney Ave Ste 120 Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Thai, Salad, Chicken Wings

