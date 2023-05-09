STACKER—There’s something about a hamburger. The way juices from the freshly grilled meat gently dribble down your chin as you take that first bite into the succulent patty, seasoned to perfection. Something about the way the cheese curves along the sides, melting slowly over the ground-beef goodness placed gently between two buns. While that certain something may always defy definition—what can be said for certain is that America, and what seems like the world, loves hamburgers.

Named after Hamburg, a region in Germany known for its cattle, the Hamburg steak was the first step toward what would become the sandwich we know and love today. Served on a plate (sans buns if you can believe it), the steak was said to have become popular during the Industrial Revolution after an influx of German immigrants into New York. In order to make the food easier to consume for the workers on their breaks, a now unknown cook sandwiched the steak between two pieces of bread, and the rest as they say, is history.

While it may never be proven where the hamburger was first invented, what can be shown without a shadow of a doubt is that this deliciously simple sandwich is here to stay. Which got us wondering—who serves the best burger, and more importantly—where can we find them?!

To find the answers, Stacker turned to some of the experts at Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated restaurants for burgers in Dallas. To determine which ones made the rank we look at the number of reviews the restaurant has, as well as the average rating it received. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list—or if you will find your new favorite spot listed among them!

#30. Happiest Hour

– Rating: 3.5/5 (959 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2616 Olive St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Sports Bars, Burgers

#29. East Hampton Sandwich Co

– Rating: 3.5/5 (85 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 200 Crescent Ct Ste 100 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Sandwiches, Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers

#28. St. Paul Cafe

– Rating: 3.5/5 (39 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 1707 San Jacinto St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Burgers

#27. House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 3.5/5 (93 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2200 N Lamar St Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: American (New), Burgers, Barbeque

#26. Shake Shack Dallas, Uptown

– Rating: 3.5/5 (627 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2500 N Pearl St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Burgers, Hot Dogs, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#25. Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

– Rating: 3.5/5 (56 reviews)

– Address: 1605 N Beckley Ave Dallas, TX 75203

– Categories: Burgers, Salad, Seafood

#24. Jack’s ChowHound

– Rating: 3.5/5 (39 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Food Trucks, Burgers, Sandwiches

#23. Sandbar Cantina and Grill

– Rating: 3.5/5 (95 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 317 S 2nd Ave Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Bars, Burgers, Sandwiches

#22. The Quarter Bar

– Rating: 3.5/5 (259 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3301 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Bars, Burgers, Sandwiches

#21. Off The Cuff

– Rating: 4.0/5 (60 reviews)

– Address: 2901 Elm St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Burgers, Sports Bars, DJs

#20. Chop House Burger

– Rating: 4.0/5 (634 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1501 Main St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Burgers

#19. Hopdoddy Burger Bar

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1517 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3227 Mckinney Ave Suite 102 Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Burgers

#18. Nitro Burger

– Rating: 4.0/5 (36 reviews)

– Adress: 3011 Gulden Ln Ste 104 Dallas, TX 75212

– Categories: Burgers

#17. Record Grill

– Rating: 4.0/5 (75 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 605 Elm St Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: American (Traditional), Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers

#16. Trolley Stop Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (97 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 400 N Saint Paul St Ste 130 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Burgers, Fast Food, Wraps

#15. Twisted Root Burger

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1420 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2615 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Burgers, Dive Bars, American (Traditional)

#14. Burger Schmurger

– Rating: 4.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 3601 Parry Ave Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Pop-Up Restaurants, Burgers

#13. Stack House

– Rating: 4.0/5 (556 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2917 Gaston Ave Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Burgers, American (Traditional), Gastropubs

#12. Community Beer Company

– Rating: 4.0/5 (216 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 3110 Commonwealth Dr. Dallas, TX 74247

– Categories: Breweries, Burgers

#11. ChopShop Victory Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)

– Adress: 3030 Nowitzki Way Ste 105 Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Sports Bars, Burgers, American (Traditional)

#10. Sky Rocket Burger

– Rating: 4.5/5 (172 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 111 S Hall St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Burgers

#9. Hoagie Bear

– Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 600 N Pearl Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Sandwiches, Fast Food, Burgers

#8. Rodeo Goat

– Rating: 4.5/5 (2668 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1926 Market Center Blvd Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: Burgers, Beer Bar

#7. Easy Slider

– Rating: 4.5/5 (354 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2701 Main St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Burgers, American (New), Food Trucks

#6. Uncle Uber’s

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1367 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2713 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Sandwiches, Burgers, Bars

#5. Harvey B’s

– Rating: 4.5/5 (228 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 4506 Columbia Ave Ste 100 Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Burgers, Salad, Sandwiches

#4. The Crafty Irishman

– Rating: 4.5/5 (481 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1800 Main St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Irish Pub, Burgers, Sandwiches

#3. 3D Daiquiri Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (27 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 2707 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 130 Dallas, TX 75215

– Categories: Mexican, Burgers, American (New)

#2. Playwright Irish Pub

– Rating: 4.5/5 (157 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1722 Routh St Ste 102 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Irish, Pubs, Burgers

#1. Invasion

– Rating: 4.5/5 (466 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 4029 Crutcher St Dallas, TX 75246

– Categories: Halal, Burgers, Chicken Shop

