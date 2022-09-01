View of the Dallas skyline through the Horseshoe highway built to upgrade the congested interchange in downtown Dallas. (Getty Images)

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#20. 8 Cloves Spices of India

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Indian, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 920 S Harwood St Suite 180, in the Farmers Market, Dallas, TX 75201-6101

#19. Angel Chicken Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7632 Campbell Rd, Dallas, TX 75248-1793

#18. VertsKebap

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 7949 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75230-5609

#17. Maya’s Modern Mediterranean

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9540 Garland Rd Casa Linda Plaza, Dallas, TX 75218-5004

#16. Pera Turkish Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17479 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252-5729

#15. Nora Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Afghan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4632

#14. The Halal Guys

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 5444 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209-6240

#13. Luna Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8165 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 1300, Dallas, TX 75231

#12. Aderet Grill & Salad

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Israeli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13410 Preston Rd Ste J, Dallas, TX 75240-5299

#11. Milk & Honey

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Israeli

– Price: $

– Address: 420 North Coit #2023, Dallas, TX 75248

#10. Zatar Lebanese Tapas & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2825 Commerce St Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX 75226-1608

#9. Cafe Izmir

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 211 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX 75201-3613

#8. Open Sesame Lebanese Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 2615 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-4021

#7. Sahara Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Grill, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5441 Alpha Rd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75240-4554

#6. Shiraz Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18101 Preston Rd Suite 101, Dallas, TX 75252-6602

#5. Food from Galilee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6710 Snider Plz, Dallas, TX 75205-1354

#4. Ephesus Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10455 N Central Expy Ste 118, Dallas, TX 75231-2213

#3. Cafe Izmir

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3711 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5311

#2. Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3001 Knox St Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75205-5584

#1. Baboush Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3636 McKinney Ave Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75204-1422

