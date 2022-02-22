DALLAS (STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Dallas?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 415 W 12th St, Dallas, TX 75208-6507

#29. Mi Cocina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-4550

#28. Komali Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4152 Cole Ave Ste 106, Dallas, TX 75204-8202

#27. Meso Maya

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4123 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214-2608

#26. Mesero

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5330 W Lovers Ln Suite 112B, Dallas, TX 75209-4258

#25. Uncle Julio’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4125 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3739

#24. Beto & Son

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3011 Gulden Ln Suite 108, Dallas, TX 75212

#23. Urban Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5185

#22. Blue Goose Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2905 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

#21. Desperados Mexican Restaurant Uno

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4818 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-4120

#20. El Bolero

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6901

#19. Mariano’s Hacienda

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6300 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231-7138

#18. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3715 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206-5311

#17. Ojeda’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4617 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

#16. Gabriela&Sofia’s Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10455 N Central Expy Site 117, Dallas, TX 75231-2213

#15. Veracruz Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 N Bishop Ave Ste 107, Dallas, TX 75208-4806

#14. Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4714 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-1003

#13. Rj Mexican Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (457 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1709 North Market Street 102, Dallas, TX 75202

#12. Chuy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4544 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-4214

#11. Wild Salsa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (392 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1800 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-5202

#10. El Fenix Famous Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (733 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#9. Mi Cocina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 77 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2733

#8. Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (428 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10433 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX 75220

#7. Javier’s Gourmet Mexicano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4912 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-3402

#6. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11909 Preston Rd Suite 1426, Dallas, TX 75230-2746

#5. Mi Cocina Galleria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #100, Dallas, TX 75240-6670

#4. Mia’s Tex Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4322 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705

#3. Pepe’s & Mito’s Mexican Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2911 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1510

#2. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#1. E Bar Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 North Haskell Avenue #120, Dallas, TX 75204

