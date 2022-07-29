With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2222 McKinney Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-1805

#29. The Grill on the Alley

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 13270 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-1569

#28. Sevy’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8201 Preston Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75225-6206

#27. Knife Dallas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5108

#26. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2727 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201-1320

#25. Gemma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2323 N Henderson Ave Ste 109, Dallas, TX 75206-8378

#24. Town Hearth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1617 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3915

#23. Jasper’s Uptown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4511 McKinney Ave D-sc112, Dallas, TX 75205-4213

#22. The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (489 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-4802

#21. Cadot Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 18111 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252-5470

#20. Nick & Sam’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (686 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3008 Maple Ave An Uptown Steakhouse, Dallas, TX 75201-1200

#19. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4023 Oak Lawn Ave Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75219

#18. SER Steak + Spirits

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2201 North Stemmons Freeway Floor 27, Dallas, TX 75207

#17. Javier’s Gourmet Mexicano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (444 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4912 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-3402

#16. Cafe Pacific

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 24 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2729

#15. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (494 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 13340 Dallas Pkwy Suite 1369, Dallas, TX 75240

#14. Dragonfly

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2332 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2020

#13. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705

#12. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (670 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954

#11. Fearing’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (645 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2121 McKinney Ave The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, TX 75201-1873

#10. Ocean Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75201-2104

#9. YO Ranch Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,262 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202

#8. Lavendou

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 19009 Preston Rd Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75252-2496

#7. Al Biernat’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313

#6. Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3020 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6030

#5. Uchi Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403

#4. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201

#3. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961

#2. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (910 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201-1938

#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,590 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349

