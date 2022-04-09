DALLAS (STACKER) — Research—and plenty of anecdotal evidence—shows that people tend to eat more calories and crave more sweet foods in the winter months. We may never reach the glories of fat bears preparing for hibernation, but the impulse could be the same—a vestigial drive to store up calories in preparation for bitter winter. Or maybe it’s just that we’re stuck inside on cold and snowy days, surrounded by hearty soups and Christmas cookies.

One thing is certain: You don’t need a reason to indulge. Life presents more challenges than ever, and stress eating is a perfectly valid way to cope. So whether it’s part of soothing COVID-19 anxieties or dealing with the usual decrease in sunlight and outdoors time, consider a trip to your local patisserie, doughnut shop, or bakery to enjoy one of life’s greatest pleasures: eating sugary, doughy, beautiful desserts. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dallas on Tripadvisor.

#30. Milk and Cream

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: not available

– Address: 5420 Ross Ave Suite 160, Dallas, TX 75206-7421

#29. Stein’s Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12829 Preston Rd Ste 417, Dallas, TX 75230-1302

#28. Chills 360

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food

– Price: not available

– Address: 2646 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1422

#27. Bisous Bisous Patisserie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 McKinney Ave., Dallas, Tx, Dallas, TX 75204-1437

#26. Trailercakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Eldorado Ave Suite B, Dallas, TX 75208-4126

#25. Sablon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-1413

#24. Nothing Bundt Cakes

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10720 Preston Rd #1101-b, Dallas, TX 75230

#23. Braums Ice Cream & Dairy Strs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 17879 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252-5737

#22. SusieCakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6100 Luther Ln, Dallas, TX 75225-6201

#21. Paciugo Gelato

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 32 Highland Park Vlg Inside Regent Theater, Dallas, TX 75205-2731

#20. Paciugo at West Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 3699 McKinney Ave Bldg B, Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75204-4550

#19. Wild About Harry’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4527 B Travis St, Dallas, TX 75205-4126

#18. La Duni Latin Kitchen & Baking Studio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4264 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2312

#17. JOY Macarons

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 839 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-4954

#16. Pokey O’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3034 Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75205-2323

#15. Palmieri Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 920 S Harwood St Ste 100 In the Market Building at Dallas Farmer’s Market, Dallas, TX 75201-6101

#14. Howdy Homemade

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4333 Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75225-6922

#13. The Village Baking Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $

– Address: 5531 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206-4113

#12. Frost A Gelato Shoppe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 7859 Walnut Hill Ln Suite 160, Dallas, TX 75230-5605

#11. Botolino Gelato Artigianale

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 2116 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

#10. Chocolate Secrets and Wine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3926 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219

#9. Kate Weiser Chocolate

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas, TX 75212-4100

#8. The Cake Bar at Trinity Groves

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3011 Gulden Ln Ste 117, Dallas, TX 75212-4100

#7. Sprinkles Dallas Cupcakes

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4020 Villanova St, Dallas, TX 75225-5300

#6. Fluellen Cupcakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1408 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75201

#5. Dude, Sweet Chocolate

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 W 8th St Sweet 102, Dallas, TX 75208-4814

#4. Steel City Pops

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 2012 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7124

#3. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7700 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225

#2. Emporium Pies

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2708 Main St Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX 75226-1412

#1. Emporium Pies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 314 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4655

