Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Milk and Cream

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: not available

– Address: 5420 Ross Ave Suite 160, Dallas, TX 75206-7421

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Chills 360

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food

– Price: not available

– Address: 2646 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Bisous Bisous Patisserie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 McKinney Ave., Dallas, Tx, Dallas, TX 75204-1437

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Braums Ice Cream & Dairy Strs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 17879 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252-5737

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Stein’s Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12829 Preston Rd Ste 417, Dallas, TX 75230-1302

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area

Tripadvisor

#25. Trailercakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Eldorado Ave Suite B, Dallas, TX 75208-4126

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Sablon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-1413

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Nothing Bundt Cakes

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10720 Preston Rd #1101-B, Dallas, TX 75230

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Paciugo Gelato

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 32 Highland Park Vlg Inside Regent Theater, Dallas, TX 75205-2731

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. SusieCakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6100 Luther Ln, Dallas, TX 75225-6201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Paciugo at West Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 3699 McKinney Ave Bldg B, Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75204-4550

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. La Duni Latin Kitchen & Baking Studio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4264 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2312

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Wild About Harry’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4527 B Travis St, Dallas, TX 75205-4126

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. JOY Macarons

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 839 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-4954

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Pokey O’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3034 Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75205-2323

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Dallas metro area

Tripadvisor

#15. Palmieri Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 920 S Harwood St Ste 100 In the Market Building at Dallas Farmer’s Market, Dallas, TX 75201-6101

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 12300 Inwood Road Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75244

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Frost A Gelato Shoppe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 7859 Walnut Hill Ln Suite 160, Dallas, TX 75230-5605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. The Village Baking Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $

– Address: 5531 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206-4113

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Chocolate Secrets and Wine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3926 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Botolino Gelato Artigianale

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 2116 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Kate Weiser Chocolate

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas, TX 75212-4100

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. The Cake Bar at Trinity Groves

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3011 Gulden Ln Ste 117, Dallas, TX 75212-4100

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Sprinkles Dallas Cupcakes

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4020 Villanova St, Dallas, TX 75225-5300

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Fluellen Cupcakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1408 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Dallas are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#5. Dude, Sweet Chocolate

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 W 8th St Sweet 102, Dallas, TX 75208-4814

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Steel City Pops

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 2012 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7124

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (405 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7700 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Emporium Pies

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2708 Main St Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX 75226-1412

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Emporium Pies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 314 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4655

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor