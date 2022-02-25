DALLAS (STACKER) — Chinese food consistently ranks among favorite ethnic foods in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). That fact is evidenced by the ubiquitousness of Chinese restaurants all across the country; There are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Chinese restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see how many you’ve tried, and if your local favorite made the list.

#15. Flaming Buffet Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11722 Marsh Ln Ste 228, Dallas, TX 75229-2681

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Manchu Wok

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: DFW Airport Terminal E, Dallas, TX 75261

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. May Dragon

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4848 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Gung Ho

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2010 Greenville Ave Ste A, Dallas, TX 75206-7168

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. China King Super Buffet II

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 3907 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, TX 75237-2426

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Shanghai Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12817 Preston Rd Ste 132, Dallas, TX 75230-1360

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8687 N Central Expy Ste 225 NorthPark Center, Dallas, TX 75225

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Hello Dumpling

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1146 Peavy Rd, Dallas, TX 75218-2961

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Ming Place China Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5715 Lemmon Ave Suite# 3, Dallas, TX 75209-5810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18323 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Bobo China Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10630 Church Rd, Dallas, TX 75238-2270

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Chino Chinatown

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3011 Gulden Ln Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75212-4146

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Howard Wang’s China Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4343 W Northwest Hwy Ste 345, Dallas, TX 75220-3834

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Howard Wang’s Uptown China Brasserie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3223 Lemmon Ave Suite 103, Dallas, TX 75204-2322

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Royal China

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Preston Royal, 6025 Royal Ln # 201, Dallas, TX 75230-3892

– Read more on Tripadvisor