STACKER—Camping is a growing leisure activity with no signs of slowing down. According to KOA’s 2022 North American Camping report, close to 57 million households in the U.S. and Canada took at least one camping trip in the last year, with tent camping being the most popular way to sleep outdoors.

There are many factors to consider when planning a camping trip, including the amenities. Car camping usually means driving up to your campsite, which allows campers to haul a few more amenities to the campgrounds. These sites may offer electrical outlets, public restrooms (including showers), and a grill or fire pit for cooking. RV camping and cabin rentals may also have these amenities within their unit.

On the other side, backcountry or primitive camping usually involves hiking into a campsite with few to no amenities. For example, at primitive sites, campers may need equipment light enough to carry to their campgrounds. They may also need to hang toiletries to keep wildlife away and treat their drinking water.

The National Park Services manages campgrounds inside 130 park units across the United States. Each state also manages parks with campgrounds, and there are a myriad of privately-owned campgrounds too. According to the North American Camping report, more than half of people tend to camp within 100 miles of their home, but there are endless options for where and how to camp.

People typically must reserve a campsite ahead of time, up to a year in advance for some of the most popular sites. To help you get a head start on planning, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated campgrounds in Dallas using data from Yelp. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#12. Trader’s Village Rv Park & Camp Ground

– Rating: 2.5/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 2602 Mayfield Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds

#11. Camp Wisdom Boy Scouts of America

– Rating: 3.5/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 6400 W Red Bird Ln Dallas, TX 75236

– Categories: Archery, Lakes, Campgrounds

#10. Dallas / Arlington KOA

– Rating: 3.5/5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 2715 S Cooper Arlington, TX 76015

– Categories: Campgrounds, RV Parks

#9. Meadowmere Park

– Rating: 3.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 3000 Meadowmere Ln Grapevine, TX 76051

– Categories: Parks, Rafting/Kayaking, Campgrounds

#8. Good Luck Rv Park

– Rating: 3.5/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 7200 S R L Thornton Fwy Lot 41 Dallas, TX 75232

– Categories: Campgrounds

#7. Treetops

– Rating: 3.5/5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 1901 W Arbrook Blvd Arlington, TX 76015

– Categories: Campgrounds, RV Parks, Vacation Rentals

#6. Garden of Eden

– Rating: 4.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 7325 Mansfield Cardinal Rd Kennedale, TX 76060

– Categories: Used, Vintage & Consignment, Vitamins & Supplements, Campgrounds

#5. Ascend Camp & Retreat Center

– Rating: 4.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Adress: 5218 Kiwanis Rd Dallas, TX 75236

– Categories: Campgrounds, Summer Camps, Day Camps

#4. Murrell Park

– Rating: 4.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 880 Simmons Rd Murrell Park Flower Mound, TX 75022

– Categories: Campgrounds, Hiking

#3. Loyd Park

– Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 3401 Ragland Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052

– Categories: Parks, Campgrounds, Lakes

#2. The Vineyards Campground

– Rating: 4.0/5 (38 reviews)

– Address: 1501 N Dooley St Grapevine, TX 76051

– Categories: Parks, Campgrounds

#1. Cooper Aerobics Health and Wellness

– Rating: 4.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 12100 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75230

– Categories: Trainers, Recreation Centers, Campgrounds

