STACKER—From backyard boils with tables full of crawfish to the larger-than-life pots of spicy Jambalaya simmering over an open flame, Cajun food is definitely one that leaves your mouth happy and your system full of flavor. It’s also the kind of food built around community. Dishes that are predicated on the concept of the more the merrier and cooked with the intention of bringing people together. It’s the kind of food where you taste the love from every spoonful of spice stirred in.

Cajun food has a rich history that was born of a somewhat violent time in Canada’s history known as the Acadian Expulsion. Over the course of a decade, more than six thousand Acadians were expelled from their villages onto ships or nearby territories. Half of them would perish. Some would make a new home in New Orleans—primarily Louisiana. With little resources and no means, the Acadians began incorporating ingredients from their new home into their traditional recipes. As they acclimated and began to engrain themselves in the land surrounding them, the influence from a variety of the cultures who lived—or were forced to live—in the area began to make their way into the food. African, Indigenous, German, Italian, Spanish, and French influences all melded into what is now known as Cajun food. A literal melting pot of cultures all brought together in food form with such an intense origin story, the flavors somehow mimic the intensity.

You can understand, then, why Stacker has chosen to uncover some of the highest-rated Cajun restaurants in Dallas. To do so, we looked to Yelp to analyze the data and factored in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see if your favorite popped up on the list.

#19. Dodie’s Reef

– Rating: 3.0/5 (198 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2821 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Sports Bars

#18. Three Birds Restaurant

– Rating: 3.0/5 (30 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 700 N Pearl St Ste G106 Plaza of the Americas Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#17. Sunset Crab Shack

– Rating: 3.0/5 (253 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 534 Sunset Ave Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole, American (Traditional)

#16. NOLA Brasserie

– Rating: 3.5/5 (270 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1201 Main Street Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood, Bars

#15. Local Tap & Table

– Rating: 3.5/5 (77 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3333 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 100 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Sports Bars, Breakfast & Brunch

#14. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 3.5/5 (809 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3520 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#13. The Free Man

– Rating: 3.5/5 (574 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2626 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Sandwiches, Jazz & Blues

#12. Crab Station – Deep Ellum

– Rating: 3.5/5 (229 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2813 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole, Bars

#11. Granny’s Cajun Cooking

– Rating: 4.0/5 (66 reviews)

– Address: 5601 W Lovers Ln Ste 110 Dallas, TX 75209

– Categories: Cajun/Creole

#10. Flying Fish

– Rating: 4.0/5 (262 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1838 Irving Blvd Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: American (Traditional), Seafood, Cajun/Creole

#9. Aunt Irene’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0/5 (351 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3309 S Malcolm X Blvd Dallas, TX 75215

– Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole

#8. Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory

– Rating: 4.0/5 (132 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3113 Ross Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Southern

#7. Charlie’s Creole Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0/5 (163 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2129 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#6. Bucky Moonshine’s

– Rating: 4.0/5 (569 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2912 Elm St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Southern

#5. Brunchaholics

– Rating: 4.0/5 (59 reviews)

– Address: 5014 Ross Ave Dallas, TX 75206

– Categories: Soul Food, Cajun/Creole, Breakfast & Brunch

#4. Krio

– Rating: 4.5/5 (202 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 233 W 7th St Ste 100 Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Seafood, Asian Fusion, Cajun/Creole

#3. Restaurant Beatrice

– Rating: 4.5/5 (71 reviews)

– Address: 1111 N Beckley Ave Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Salad, Breakfast & Brunch

#2. Mac’s Cajun Shack

– Rating: 4.5/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: Fort Worth, TX 76140

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Food Trucks

#1. Cajun On the Go Food Truck & Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Adress: Plano, TX 75075

– Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole, Caterers

