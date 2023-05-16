STACKER—From the first coffee houses in the Ottoman Empire to Boston’s London Coffee House, cafes have always been an egalitarian place to gather, sip, and share ideas, many of which have changed the world.

During the Enlightenment, cafes would regularly entertain the likes of Voltaire, Rousseau, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Isaac Newton. Later, Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre would spend hours in cafes, pondering their works and holding court alongside other intellectuals.

Needless to say, coffee and cafes beget some revolutionary ideas; sipping a cup may even be a political act. When settlers dumped tea into the Boston Harbor to send a message to the British Empire, tea became a British loyalist’s drink, and coffee became a popular substitute. Unsurprisingly, Boston’s London Coffee House opened in 1689 and was soon renamed the American Coffee House. Later on in Philadelphia, Merchant Coffee House, also known as the City Tavern, would host the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Paul Revere, as well as witness an early reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Many other coffee shops steeped in history abound in the United States, including New York City’s Caffe Reggio. Founded in 1927, it was the first to serve cappuccino in the country, as well as one of the first to use a La Pavoni espresso machine. New Orleans’ Cafe du Monde, founded in 1862, is a fixture in the French Quarter for its coffee and beignets.

Whether it’s for a cup of Joe, a heady conversation, or simply a place to start the day, cafes have become part of our personal landmarks, so where have others gone to find their refuge or perhaps their perfect dose of caffeine? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cafes in Dallas using data from Yelp. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Angelika Film Center & Café – Dallas

– Rating: 4.0/5 (351 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 5321 E. Mockingbird Ln Suite 230 Dallas, TX 75206

– Categories: Cinema, Bars, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#29. Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea

– Rating: 4.0/5 (62 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 4514 Cole Ave Dallas, TX 75205

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#28. Oasis Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0/5 (229 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 5945 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, Diners

– Read more on Yelp

#27. Corner Bakery Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (54 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 301 N Market St Ste 100 Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#26. Mercat Bistro

– Rating: 4.0/5 (558 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2501 N Harwood St Ste 225 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: French, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#25. Funny Library Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.0/5 (56 reviews)

– Address: 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#24. Veracruz Café

– Rating: 4.0/5 (410 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 408 N Bishop Ave Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#23. Eighteen O One

– Rating: 4.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1001-1099 Hord St Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#22. Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (969 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 3403 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Delis, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#21. Shayna’s Place

– Rating: 4.5/5 (136 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1868 Sylvan Ave D150 Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

#20. Whisk Crepes Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (424 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1888 Sylvan Ave Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Creperies

– Read more on Yelp

#19. Sip Stir Coffee House

– Rating: 4.5/5 (621 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 3800 McKinney Ave Ste 180 Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#18. Green Spot Market & Fuels

– Rating: 4.5/5 (106 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 702 N Buckner Blvd Dallas, TX 75218

– Categories: Gas Stations, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#17. Me Latte Café

– Rating: 4.5/5 (27 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 600 N Pearl St Ste A110 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea

– Read more on Yelp

#16. Paciugo Gelato & Caffe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 3001 W Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75235

– Categories: Cafes, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

– Read more on Yelp

#15. Otto’s Coffee and Fine Foods

– Rating: 4.5/5 (147 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 1321 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75202

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#14. La La Land Kind Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (178 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 3330 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#13. Hatchways Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 2346 Victory Park Ln Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

#12. Crickles and Co

– Rating: 4.5/5 (495 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 4000 Cedar Springs Ste E Dallas, TX 75219

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

#11. Leche De Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 1408 N Haskell Ave Ste 160 Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Bakeries, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#10. Xaman Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (140 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 334 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Mexican

– Read more on Yelp

#9. Flying Horse Cafe – Liquid Culture

– Rating: 4.5/5 (261 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 1401 A Commerce St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#8. Cafe 43

– Rating: 4.5/5 (74 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2943 Smu Blvd Dallas, TX 75205

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

#7. La La Land Kind Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (650 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 5626 Bell Ave Dallas, TX 75206

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#6. Palmieri Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (192 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 920 S Harwood St Ste 100 Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Bakeries, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#5. Tribal All Day Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (407 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 263 N Bishop Ave Dallas, TX 75208

– Categories: Cafes, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

#4. The Market at Bonton Farms

– Rating: 4.5/5 (106 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 6907 Bexar St Dallas, TX 75215

– Categories: Farms, Cafes, Coffee & Tea

– Read more on Yelp

#3. Cafe Duro

– Rating: 4.5/5 (28 reviews)

– Address: 2804 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206

– Categories: Cafes, Desserts, Wine Bars

– Read more on Yelp

#2. Rose Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 8035 E R L Thornton Fwy Dallas, TX 75228

– Categories: Cheesesteaks, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#1. Peaberry Coffee

– Rating: 5.0/5 (70 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 2446 W Kiest Blvd Dallas, TX 75233

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea, Donuts

– Read more on Yelp