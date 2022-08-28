Panckes with butter and syrup with coffee in the background (Getty)

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Sherman on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#6. Sweetberries Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1835 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2615

#5. Bean Me Up Coffee & Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $

– Address: 115 S Travis St Inside Kelly Square, Sherman, TX 75090-5990

#4. Whataburger

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 3609 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090

#3. IHOP

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2617 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-0501

#2. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3501 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2575

#1. Camino Viejo Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 110 E Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5908

