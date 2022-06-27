With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Dallas on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Cafe Brazil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2815 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1508

#29. Buzzbrews Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 4154 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75204-2132

#28. Mercat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201-1607

#27. John’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1733 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7416

#26. Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Inwood Village

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5560 W Lovers Ln Ste 260, Dallas, TX 75209-4200

#25. Record Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 605 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3335

#24. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $

– Address: 7522 Campbell Rd, Dallas, TX 75248-1784

#23. Oddfellows

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 316 W 7th St, Dallas, TX 75208-4639

#22. Deli News N.Y. Style Deli Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17062 Preston Rd #100, Dallas, TX 75248-1226

#21. Centennial Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409

#20. Luckys Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3531 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-4309

#19. Kozy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6400 Gaston Ave #106, Dallas, TX 75214-4022

#18. Cafe Brazil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3851 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219-4137

#17. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11111 North Central Expressway Ste G, Dallas, TX 75243

#16. Yolk – One Arts Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1722 Routh St Inside One Arts Plaza, Dallas, TX 75201-2535

#15. Dragonfly

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2332 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2020

#14. Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3403 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-4215

#13. Norma’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17721 Dallas Pkwy Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75287-7343

#12. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5220 Belt Line Rd Ste 256, Dallas, TX 75254-7530

#11. CBD Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4804

#10. Benedict’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4800 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541

#9. Crossroads Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17194 Preston Rd Suite 101, Dallas, TX 75248-1221

#8. Norma’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1123 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-5128

#7. Mama’s Daughter’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2014 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6610

#6. Texas Spice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 555 S Lamar St Dallas Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX 75202

#5. Ellen’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (986 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1790 N. Record Street, Dallas, TX 75202

#4. Bread Winners Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (488 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3301 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2301

#3. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202

#2. Original Market Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-1716

#1. Maple Leaf Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12817 Preston Rd Ste 129, Dallas, TX 75230-7204

