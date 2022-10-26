Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

#16. The Ivy Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209-6384

#15. British Beverage Company

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2800 Routh St, Dallas, TX 75201-1415

#14. Malarkey’s Tavern

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4460 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX 75287-7042

#13. Sherlock’s Pub

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5100 Belt Line Rd Suite 776, Dallas, TX 75254-7559

#12. Small Brewpub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 333 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208-4602

#11. Peticolas Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pub

– Price: not available

– Address: 2026 Farrington St, Dallas, TX 75207-6616

#10. 303 Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 303 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-4610

#9. The Playwright Irish Pub

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1722 Routh St Arts District One Arts Plaza building next to Tei An, Dallas, TX 75201-2535

#8. Libertine Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2101 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7125

#7. Brick & Bones

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2713 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1425

#6. Hide

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2816 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1507

#5. The Wild Detectives

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: Bishops Arts District 314 W Eighth St, Dallas, TX 75208

#4. Happiest Hour

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2616 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-2406

#3. FRANKIE’S DOWNTOWN

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1303 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75202

#2. Hopdoddy Burger Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3227 Mckinney Avenue Ste 102, Dallas, TX 75204

#1. The Crafty Irishman

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1800 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-5202

