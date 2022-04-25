DALLAS (STACKER) — What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Dallas features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor.
No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas.
#30. Vietnam Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 4302 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204-6762
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#29. Bangkok Dee Thai Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10207 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231-3401
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#28. Blue Sushi Sake Grill
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3220 McKinney Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75204-2419
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#27. The Blue Fish Greenville
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3519 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5629
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#26. Mr. Sushi
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4860 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#25. Bangkok City
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4301 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204-6751
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Niwa Japanese BBQ
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2939 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1504
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Royal Thai
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5500 Greenville Ave Ste 608, Dallas, TX 75206-2928
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Hello Dumpling
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1146 Peavy Rd, Dallas, TX 75218-2961
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Black Ship Little Katana
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 665 S. Lamar St. #130, Dallas, TX 75202
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. De Rice Thai Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5365 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-3097
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 17370 Preston Rd Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75252-5998
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Howard Wang’s Uptown China Brasserie
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3223 Lemmon Ave Suite 103, Dallas, TX 75204-2322
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Chino Chinatown
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3011 Gulden Ln Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75212-4146
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Tei Tei Robata Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2906 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6403
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Steel Restaurant & Lounge
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3102 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75219-6419
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Bistro B
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 9780 Walnut St Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75243-2389
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Shinsei
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209-4119
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Oishii
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2525 Wycliff Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2551
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Asian Mint
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Deep Sushi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2624 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1422
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Imoto
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2400 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219-7604
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Nobu Dallas
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Pakpao Thai Design District
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1628 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75207-3405
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Si Lom Thai Asian Fusion
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3300 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75219-4236
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Royal China
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: Preston Royal, 6025 Royal Ln # 201, Dallas, TX 75230-3892
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Asian Mint
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11617 N. Central Expwy Suite 135, Dallas, TX 75243
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Tei-An
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1722 Routh St, Dallas, TX 75201-2535
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Malai Kitchen
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3699 McKinney Ave Suite 319, Dallas, TX 75204-4550
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Uchi Dallas
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403
– Read more on Tripadvisor
