DALLAS (STACKER) — What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Dallas features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Vietnam Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 4302 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204-6762

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Bangkok Dee Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10207 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231-3401

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3220 McKinney Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75204-2419

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. The Blue Fish Greenville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3519 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5629

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Mr. Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4860 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Bangkok City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4301 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204-6751

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Niwa Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2939 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Royal Thai

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5500 Greenville Ave Ste 608, Dallas, TX 75206-2928

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Hello Dumpling

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1146 Peavy Rd, Dallas, TX 75218-2961

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Black Ship Little Katana

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 665 S. Lamar St. #130, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#20. De Rice Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5365 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-3097

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17370 Preston Rd Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75252-5998

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Howard Wang’s Uptown China Brasserie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3223 Lemmon Ave Suite 103, Dallas, TX 75204-2322

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Chino Chinatown

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3011 Gulden Ln Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75212-4146

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Tei Tei Robata Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2906 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Steel Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3102 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75219-6419

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Bistro B

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 9780 Walnut St Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75243-2389

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Shinsei

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209-4119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Oishii

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2525 Wycliff Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2551

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Asian Mint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Forest Ln, Dallas, TX

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Deep Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2624 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Imoto

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2400 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219-7604

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Nobu Dallas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Pakpao Thai Design District

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1628 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75207-3405

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Si Lom Thai Asian Fusion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3300 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75219-4236

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Royal China

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Preston Royal, 6025 Royal Ln # 201, Dallas, TX 75230-3892

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Asian Mint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11617 N. Central Expwy Suite 135, Dallas, TX 75243

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Tei-An

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1722 Routh St, Dallas, TX 75201-2535

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Malai Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3699 McKinney Ave Suite 319, Dallas, TX 75204-4550

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Uchi Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor