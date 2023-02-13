Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.
#30. Social science research assistants
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $40,120
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,430
– Employment: 28,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($88,730)
— Columbia, SC ($77,760)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,570)
#29. Agricultural technicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $40,640
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,850
– Employment: 13,560
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,300)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($58,050)
— Corvallis, OR ($57,990)
#28. Food science technicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $44,780
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,870
– Employment: 11,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($66,580)
— Owensboro, KY ($63,700)
— Columbus, OH ($61,420)
#27. Occupational health and safety technicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $45,210
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#26. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $52,490
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,550
– Employment: 34,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
#25. Chemical technicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,420
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,040
– Employment: 57,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)
#24. Conservation scientists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,590
– #172 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,230
– Employment: 22,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)
#23. Forensic science technicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,030
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,850
– Employment: 17,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)
#22. Microbiologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $63,140
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,820
– Employment: 19,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Knoxville, TN ($125,380)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($121,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,340)
#21. Hydrologic technicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $63,610
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,760
– Employment: 3,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($126,900)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($108,260)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,310)
#20. Geological technicians, except hydrologic technicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $64,830
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 9,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($89,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($88,050)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,860)
#19. Anthropologists and archeologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $68,770
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 6,650
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)
#18. Biological technicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $69,050
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,770
– Employment: 76,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)
— Boulder, CO ($68,640)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)
#17. School psychologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $73,600
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,770
– Employment: 57,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($116,280)
— El Centro, CA ($116,010)
— Fresno, CA ($115,360)
#16. Urban and regional planners
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $75,350
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,310
– Employment: 38,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($119,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
#15. Occupational health and safety specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $76,100
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#14. Chemists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $79,360
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 710
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#13. Materials scientists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $80,390
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– Employment: 6,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)
#12. Biochemists and biophysicists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $82,090
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,460
– Employment: 35,050
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)
#11. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $84,560
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#10. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $86,300
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#9. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $88,150
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,700
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,050
– Employment: 108,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
— Columbia, SC ($155,570)
— Danbury, CT ($151,970)
#8. Food scientists and technologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,020
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
#7. Epidemiologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,540
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,740
– Employment: 8,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)
#6. Hydrologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $94,050
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
#5. Atmospheric and space scientists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)
#4. Soil and plant scientists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $109,490
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,290
– Employment: 15,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)
— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)
#3. Economists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $116,600
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,830
– Employment: 15,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)
#2. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $128,250
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#1. Physicists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $142,750
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
