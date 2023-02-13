Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.

#30. Social science research assistants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $40,120

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,430

– Employment: 28,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($88,730)

— Columbia, SC ($77,760)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,570)

#29. Agricultural technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $40,640

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,850

– Employment: 13,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,300)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($58,050)

— Corvallis, OR ($57,990)

#28. Food science technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $44,780

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,870

– Employment: 11,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($66,580)

— Owensboro, KY ($63,700)

— Columbus, OH ($61,420)

#27. Occupational health and safety technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $45,210

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,560

– Employment: 21,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

#26. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $52,490

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,550

– Employment: 34,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

#25. Chemical technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,420

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,040

– Employment: 57,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)

#24. Conservation scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,230

– Employment: 22,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)

#23. Forensic science technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,030

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,850

– Employment: 17,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)

#22. Microbiologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,140

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,820

– Employment: 19,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Knoxville, TN ($125,380)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($121,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,340)

#21. Hydrologic technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,610

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,760

– Employment: 3,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($126,900)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($108,260)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,310)

#20. Geological technicians, except hydrologic technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $64,830

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 9,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($89,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($88,050)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,860)

#19. Anthropologists and archeologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,770

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 6,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)

#18. Biological technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,050

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,770

– Employment: 76,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)

— Boulder, CO ($68,640)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)

#17. School psychologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,600

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,770

– Employment: 57,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($116,280)

— El Centro, CA ($116,010)

— Fresno, CA ($115,360)

#16. Urban and regional planners

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $75,350

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,310

– Employment: 38,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($119,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)

#15. Occupational health and safety specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $76,100

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,670

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#14. Chemists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,360

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#13. Materials scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $80,390

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,790

– Employment: 6,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)

#12. Biochemists and biophysicists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $82,090

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,460

– Employment: 35,050

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)

#11. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $84,560

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 76,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

#10. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,300

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#9. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,150

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,050

– Employment: 108,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)

— Columbia, SC ($155,570)

— Danbury, CT ($151,970)

#8. Food scientists and technologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,020

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 13,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)

— Wichita, KS ($102,100)

#7. Epidemiologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,540

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,740

– Employment: 8,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)

#6. Hydrologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $94,050

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,780

– Employment: 6,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

#5. Atmospheric and space scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– Employment: 8,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

#4. Soil and plant scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,490

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,290

– Employment: 15,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)

— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)

#3. Economists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,600

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,830

– Employment: 15,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)

#2. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $128,250

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#1. Physicists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $142,750

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

