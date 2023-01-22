Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.
Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.
You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Dallas
1 / 30
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#30. Lodging managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $69,300
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
2 / 30
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#29. Funeral home managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,900
– Employment: 12,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)
— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)
3 / 30
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#28. Social and community service managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,590
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
4 / 30
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#27. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $79,030
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
5 / 30
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#26. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,900
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– Employment: 12,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
6 / 30
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $91,460
– #233 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
7 / 30
Motortion Films // Shutterstock
#24. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,620
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 17,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($108,680)
— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)
8 / 30
possohh // Shutterstock
#23. Emergency management directors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $98,440
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
9 / 30
creativemarc // Shutterstock
#22. Administrative services managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $102,530
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
10 / 30
USACE NY // Flickr
#21. Construction managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $103,780
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
You may also like: Where people in Dallas are moving to most
11 / 30
Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock
#20. Facilities managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $104,530
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
12 / 30
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#19. Education administrators, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $109,260
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
13 / 30
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $111,740
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
14 / 30
Pixabay
#17. General and operations managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $113,190
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 98,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
15 / 30
Pixabay
#16. Advertising and promotions managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $117,980
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
16 / 30
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. Fundraising managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– Employment: 23,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
17 / 30
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#14. Industrial production managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,790
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
18 / 30
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#13. Training and development managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $125,910
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
19 / 30
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Medical and health services managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $126,500
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
20 / 30
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#11. Public relations managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $129,690
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Dallas
21 / 30
Pixabay
#10. Compensation and benefits managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $134,290
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
22 / 30
NTNU // Flickr
#9. Natural sciences managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $134,440
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
23 / 30
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#8. Purchasing managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $136,440
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
24 / 30
Canva
#7. Sales managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $137,040
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
25 / 30
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#6. Human resources managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $138,880
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
26 / 30
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#5. Marketing managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $147,610
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
27 / 30
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Computer and information systems managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $159,010
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
28 / 30
Canva
#3. Financial managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $161,500
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
29 / 30
Pixabay
#2. Architectural and engineering managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $164,390
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
30 / 30
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#1. Chief executives
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $296,480
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
You may also like: How Dallas feels about climate change