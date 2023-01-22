Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Lodging managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,300

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#29. Funeral home managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,900

– Employment: 12,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#28. Social and community service managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $78,590

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#27. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,030

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#26. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,900

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,820

– Employment: 12,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,460

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

Motortion Films // Shutterstock

#24. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $92,620

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 17,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($108,680)

— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)

possohh // Shutterstock

#23. Emergency management directors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $98,440

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– Employment: 10,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#22. Administrative services managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $102,530

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

USACE NY // Flickr

#21. Construction managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $103,780

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#20. Facilities managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,530

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Education administrators, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,260

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $111,740

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Pixabay

#17. General and operations managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $113,190

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 98,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

Pixabay

#16. Advertising and promotions managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $117,980

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Fundraising managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#14. Industrial production managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,790

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#13. Training and development managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,910

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. Medical and health services managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $126,500

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#11. Public relations managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $129,690

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

Pixabay

#10. Compensation and benefits managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $134,290

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

NTNU // Flickr

#9. Natural sciences managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $134,440

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#8. Purchasing managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $136,440

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

Canva

#7. Sales managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $137,040

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Human resources managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $138,880

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#5. Marketing managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $147,610

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Computer and information systems managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $159,010

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Canva

#3. Financial managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $161,500

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

Pixabay

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $164,390

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#1. Chief executives

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $296,480

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

