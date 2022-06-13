From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Sherman-Denison, TX that don’t require a college degree.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Sherman

#50. Cement masons and concrete finishers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,740

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,900

– Employment: 186,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Bedford, MA ($90,980)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($82,820)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($79,650)

#49. Loan interviewers and clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,440

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,910

– Employment: 238,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($59,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,710)

#48. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,560

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,870

– Employment: 150,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)

#47. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,720

– #422 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,280

– Employment: 404,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#46. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,830

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,650

– Employment: 194,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)

— Decatur, IL ($60,740)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($58,620)

You may also like: How Sherman feels about climate change

#45. Glaziers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,950

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,950

– Employment: 52,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)

— Salem, OR ($78,000)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($74,990)

#44. Real estate sales agents

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,290

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#43. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,480

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,240

– Employment: 157,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($70,030)

— Waco, TX ($63,080)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($57,930)

#42. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,690

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,560

– Employment: 149,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#41. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,880

– #374 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,320

– Employment: 121,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

#40. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,960

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 397,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($66,920)

#39. Public safety telecommunicators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $43,140

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,030

– Employment: 97,050

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)

#38. Surveying and mapping technicians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $44,130

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#37. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $45,330

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,890

– Employment: 1,143,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)

— Boulder, CO ($56,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)

#36. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $46,140

– #410 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,220

– Employment: 367,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

#35. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $46,190

– #373 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,690

– Employment: 356,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)

— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)

#34. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $46,480

– #430 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#33. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $46,550

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,340

– Employment: 1,903,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)

#32. Computer user support specialists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $46,610

– #425 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#31. Electricians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $47,780

– #450 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– Employment: 650,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Sherman

#30. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $48,210

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,850

– Employment: 641,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($76,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,880)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,410)

#29. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $48,720

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,990

– Employment: 629,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($62,810)

— Fairbanks, AK ($62,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,350)

#28. Machinists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $48,730

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,020

– Employment: 333,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

— Monroe, MI ($66,560)

#27. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,340

– #413 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#26. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,390

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,390

– Employment: 51,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Sherman

#25. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 261,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#24. Automotive body and related repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,980

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,660

– Employment: 137,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,830

– #481 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#22. Industrial machinery mechanics

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $51,780

– #438 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#21. Construction and building inspectors

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $52,250

– #354 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

#20. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,380

– #372 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#19. Firefighters

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,750

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,290

– Employment: 317,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)

#18. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,760

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– Employment: 145,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#17. Postal service mail carriers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,210

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,370

– Employment: 335,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#16. Postal service clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,380

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,210

– Employment: 79,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Sherman

#15. Surgical technologists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,390

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,590

– Employment: 109,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,170)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($77,460)

#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– #488 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#13. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,400

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#12. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,230

– Employment: 50,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

— Fresno, CA ($86,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

#11. Insurance sales agents

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,510

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Sherman metro area

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,950

– #452 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#9. Food service managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,130

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,290

– #439 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,440

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,730

– #372 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Sherman metro area

#5. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,520

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#4. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,890

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,270

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#2. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,750

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,150

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sherman metro area