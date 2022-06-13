From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Sherman-Denison, TX that don’t require a college degree.
#50. Cement masons and concrete finishers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $39,740
– #377 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,900
– Employment: 186,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Bedford, MA ($90,980)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($82,820)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($79,650)
#49. Loan interviewers and clerks
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $41,440
– #247 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,910
– Employment: 238,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($59,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,710)
#48. Court, municipal, and license clerks
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $41,560
– #207 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,870
– Employment: 150,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)
#47. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $41,720
– #422 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,280
– Employment: 404,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#46. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $41,830
– #312 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,650
– Employment: 194,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)
— Decatur, IL ($60,740)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($58,620)
#45. Glaziers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $41,950
– #145 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,950
– Employment: 52,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)
— Salem, OR ($78,000)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($74,990)
#44. Real estate sales agents
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $42,290
– #332 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,480
– Employment: 175,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#43. Computer numerically controlled tool operators
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $42,480
– #232 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,240
– Employment: 157,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($70,030)
— Waco, TX ($63,080)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($57,930)
#42. Payroll and timekeeping clerks
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $42,690
– #336 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,560
– Employment: 149,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)
#41. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $42,880
– #374 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,320
– Employment: 121,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#40. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $42,960
– #387 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,290
– Employment: 397,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)
— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($66,920)
#39. Public safety telecommunicators
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $43,140
– #196 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,030
– Employment: 97,050
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)
#38. Surveying and mapping technicians
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $44,130
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,810
– Employment: 56,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)
#37. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $45,330
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,890
– Employment: 1,143,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)
— Boulder, CO ($56,520)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)
#36. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $46,140
– #410 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,220
– Employment: 367,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)
#35. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $46,190
– #373 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,690
– Employment: 356,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)
— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)
#34. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $46,480
– #430 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,350
– Employment: 417,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#33. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $46,550
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,340
– Employment: 1,903,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)
#32. Computer user support specialists
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $46,610
– #425 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,650
– Employment: 654,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)
#31. Electricians
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $47,780
– #450 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,310
– Employment: 650,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#30. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $48,210
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,850
– Employment: 641,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($76,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,880)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,410)
#29. Automotive service technicians and mechanics
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $48,720
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,990
– Employment: 629,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($62,810)
— Fairbanks, AK ($62,690)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,350)
#28. Machinists
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $48,730
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,020
– Employment: 333,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)
— Monroe, MI ($66,560)
#27. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $49,340
– #413 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,350
– Employment: 172,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)
#26. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $49,390
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,390
– Employment: 51,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)
#25. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $49,770
– #236 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,020
– Employment: 261,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
#24. Automotive body and related repairers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $49,980
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,660
– Employment: 137,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
— Ames, IA ($68,340)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)
#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $50,830
– #481 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#22. Industrial machinery mechanics
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $51,780
– #438 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,780
– Employment: 373,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#21. Construction and building inspectors
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $52,250
– #354 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,480
– Employment: 117,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#20. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $53,380
– #372 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#19. Firefighters
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $53,750
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,290
– Employment: 317,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)
#18. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $53,760
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,280
– Employment: 145,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#17. Postal service mail carriers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $54,210
– #171 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,370
– Employment: 335,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#16. Postal service clerks
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $54,380
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,210
– Employment: 79,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#15. Surgical technologists
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $54,390
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,590
– Employment: 109,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,170)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($77,460)
#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– #488 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#13. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,400
– #246 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,870
– Employment: 466,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#12. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,870
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,230
– Employment: 50,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
— Fresno, CA ($86,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
#11. Insurance sales agents
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $58,510
– #291 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $59,950
– #452 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#9. Food service managers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $60,130
– #206 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,290
– #439 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,440
– #189 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,730
– #372 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#5. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $70,520
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#4. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $70,890
– #196 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,270
– #376 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#2. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $73,750
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $86,150
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
