Close up group of graduates holding a hat At the graduation ceremony at the university (Getty)

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Sherman-Denison, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

#50. Light truck drivers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– #437 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Employment: 929,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,560)

— Waterbury, CT ($50,100)

#49. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– Employment: 597,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,010)

— Napa, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,300)

#48. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,890

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,220

– Employment: 370,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($60,150)

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($54,930)

— Albany, GA ($53,570)

#47. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $37,450

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($84,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)

#46. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $37,550

– #414 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– Employment: 141,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Sherman

#45. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $37,620

– #436 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,230)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,870)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($56,650)

#44. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $37,910

– #446 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($88,150)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($80,420)

— Odessa, TX ($70,950)

#43. Chefs and head cooks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $38,590

– #398 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#42. Carpenters

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $38,830

– #469 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#41. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,290

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,990

– Employment: 138,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,900)

— New Haven, CT ($63,790)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Sherman

#40. Billing and posting clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,380

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,610

– Employment: 445,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,850)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,960)

#39. Loan interviewers and clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,440

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 204,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($59,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,710)

#38. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,560

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)

#37. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,720

– #422 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#36. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,830

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)

— Decatur, IL ($60,740)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Sherman

#35. Glaziers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,950

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)

— Salem, OR ($78,000)

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)

#34. Real estate sales agents

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,290

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#33. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,480

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Employment: 149,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($70,030)

— Waco, TX ($63,080)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($57,930)

#32. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,690

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#31. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,880

– #374 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,960

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)

#29. Public safety telecommunicators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $43,140

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)

#28. Surveying and mapping technicians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $44,130

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#27. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $45,330

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)

— Boulder, CO ($56,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)

#26. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $46,140

– #410 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

You may also like: Most common jobs in Sherman

#25. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $46,480

– #430 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#24. Electricians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $47,780

– #450 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#23. Machinists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $48,730

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

#22. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,390

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)

#21. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

You may also like: Metros where people in Sherman are getting new jobs

#20. Automotive body and related repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,980

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#19. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,830

– #481 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#18. Industrial machinery mechanics

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $51,780

– #438 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#17. Construction and building inspectors

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $52,250

– #354 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#16. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,380

– #372 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,760

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#14. Postal service mail carriers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,210

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#13. Postal service clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,380

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#12. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– #488 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#11. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,400

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Sherman that don’t require a college degree

#10. Insurance sales agents

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,510

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#9. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,950

– #452 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#8. Food service managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,130

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#7. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,290

– #439 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#6. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,440

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,730

– #372 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#4. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,520

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,270

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#2. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,750

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,150

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor