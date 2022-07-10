Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Dallas, the annual mean wage is $58,020 or 0.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $362,730. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Commercial pilots

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,230

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#49. Medical dosimetrists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,340

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $124,750

– Employment: 2,400

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,120)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($140,710)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($140,300)

#48. Nuclear engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,560

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,760

– Employment: 12,670

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)

— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)

#47. Industrial production managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,790

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#46. Environmental engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $121,180

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#45. Electronics engineers, except computer

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $124,540

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#44. Training and development managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,910

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#43. Law teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $126,450

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $130,820

– Employment: 14,110

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($165,990)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,750)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($152,190)

#42. Medical and health services managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $126,500

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#41. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $128,250

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#40. Public relations managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $129,690

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#39. Database architects

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $130,640

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#38. Pharmacists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $131,250

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#37. Optometrists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $132,390

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

#36. Compensation and benefits managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $134,290

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#35. Natural sciences managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $134,440

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#34. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $134,600

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $104,160

– Employment: 13,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)

#33. Purchasing managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $136,440

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#32. Sales managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $137,040

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#31. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,520

– Employment: 27,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

#30. Human resources managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $138,880

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#29. Physicists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $142,750

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

#28. Dentists, general

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $146,710

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#27. Marketing managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $147,610

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#26. Chemical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $151,460

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#25. Computer and information research scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $151,650

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#24. Air traffic controllers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $154,180

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750



National

– Annual mean salary: $127,920

– Employment: 21,230

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)

#23. Petroleum engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $158,210

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

#22. Computer and information systems managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $159,010

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,980



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#21. Financial managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $161,500

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#20. Lawyers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $161,650

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#19. Architectural and engineering managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $164,390

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $172,760

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#17. Nurse anesthetists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $198,250

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#16. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $213,010

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#15. Podiatrists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $219,920

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,380

– Employment: 8,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

#14. Family medicine physicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $226,070

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#13. Psychiatrists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $227,830

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $249,760

– Employment: 25,520

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

#12. Neurologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $247,800

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $267,660

– Employment: 7,120

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($350,140)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($348,500)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($346,670)

#11. Pediatricians, general

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $248,580

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $198,420

– Employment: 33,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

#10. Physicians, pathologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $271,160

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $267,180

– Employment: 11,010

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)

#9. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $273,040

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $270,090

– Employment: 11,610

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($356,830)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($355,740)

— York-Hanover, PA ($344,470)

#8. General internal medicine physicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $281,160

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $242,190

– Employment: 58,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($359,200)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

— Sumter, SC ($334,810)

#7. Anesthesiologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $285,230

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $331,190

– Employment: 31,130

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($367,320)

— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

#6. Radiologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $295,520

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $301,720

– Employment: 29,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)

#5. Dermatologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $295,540

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $302,740

– Employment: 9,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)

#4. Chief executives

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $296,480

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#3. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $322,610

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $306,220

– Employment: 16,260

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($366,650)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($364,290)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($354,880)

#2. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $328,570

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670



National

– Annual mean salary: $296,210

– Employment: 21,570

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)

— Modesto, CA ($362,780)

#1. Cardiologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $362,730

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $353,970

– Employment: 18,610

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($411,230)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($365,880)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($363,270)

