Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Dallas, the annual mean wage is $58,020 or 0.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $362,730. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area
#50. Commercial pilots
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,230
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#49. Medical dosimetrists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,340
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $124,750
– Employment: 2,400
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,120)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($140,710)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($140,300)
#48. Nuclear engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,560
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,760
– Employment: 12,670
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)
— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)
#47. Industrial production managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,790
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#46. Environmental engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $121,180
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
#45. Electronics engineers, except computer
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $124,540
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#44. Training and development managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $125,910
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#43. Law teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $126,450
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $130,820
– Employment: 14,110
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($165,990)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,750)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($152,190)
#42. Medical and health services managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $126,500
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#41. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $128,250
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Dallas
#40. Public relations managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $129,690
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#39. Database architects
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $130,640
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#38. Pharmacists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $131,250
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#37. Optometrists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $132,390
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 38,720
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
#36. Compensation and benefits managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $134,290
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a bachelor’s degree
#35. Natural sciences managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $134,440
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#34. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $134,600
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,160
– Employment: 13,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)
#33. Purchasing managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $136,440
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#32. Sales managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $137,040
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#31. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,520
– Employment: 27,790
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)
You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Dallas
#30. Human resources managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $138,880
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#29. Physicists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $142,750
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
#28. Dentists, general
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $146,710
– #265 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#27. Marketing managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $147,610
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#26. Chemical engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $151,460
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
#25. Computer and information research scientists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $151,650
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#24. Air traffic controllers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $154,180
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,920
– Employment: 21,230
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)
#23. Petroleum engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $158,210
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
#22. Computer and information systems managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $159,010
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#21. Financial managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $161,500
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree
#20. Lawyers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $161,650
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#19. Architectural and engineering managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $164,390
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $172,760
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
#17. Nurse anesthetists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $198,250
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
#16. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $213,010
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
#15. Podiatrists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $219,920
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– Employment: 8,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
#14. Family medicine physicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $226,070
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
#13. Psychiatrists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $227,830
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $249,760
– Employment: 25,520
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)
#12. Neurologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $247,800
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $267,660
– Employment: 7,120
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($350,140)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($348,500)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($346,670)
#11. Pediatricians, general
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $248,580
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,420
– Employment: 33,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Dallas
#10. Physicians, pathologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $271,160
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $267,180
– Employment: 11,010
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)
#9. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $273,040
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $270,090
– Employment: 11,610
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($356,830)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($355,740)
— York-Hanover, PA ($344,470)
#8. General internal medicine physicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $281,160
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $242,190
– Employment: 58,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($359,200)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
— Sumter, SC ($334,810)
#7. Anesthesiologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $285,230
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $331,190
– Employment: 31,130
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($367,320)
— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)
— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)
#6. Radiologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $295,520
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $301,720
– Employment: 29,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
#5. Dermatologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $295,540
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $302,740
– Employment: 9,230
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)
#4. Chief executives
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $296,480
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#3. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $322,610
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $306,220
– Employment: 16,260
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($366,650)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($364,290)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($354,880)
#2. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $328,570
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 670
National
– Annual mean salary: $296,210
– Employment: 21,570
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
— Modesto, CA ($362,780)
#1. Cardiologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $362,730
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $353,970
– Employment: 18,610
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($411,230)
— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($365,880)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($363,270)
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor