DALLAS (STACKER) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Dallas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Dallas.

#50. Loan officers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,300

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,670



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– Employment: 308,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)

— Tyler, TX ($114,690)

– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.

#49. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,430

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,040

– Employment: 53,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,480)

— Waterbury, CT ($97,230)

– Job description: Determine tax liability or collect taxes from individuals or business firms according to prescribed laws and regulations.

#48. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,590

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#47. Financial examiners

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,730

– Employment: 68,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,230)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,050)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,620)

– Job description: Enforce or ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing financial and securities institutions and financial and real estate transactions. May examine, verify, or authenticate records.

#46. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,310

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,340

– Employment: 18,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($130,220)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($124,770)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,900)

– Job description: Apply knowledge of engineering, biology, chemistry, computer science, and biomechanical principles to the design, development, and evaluation of biological, agricultural, and health systems and products, such as artificial organs, prostheses, instrumentation, medical information systems, and health management and care delivery systems.

#45. Network and computer systems administrators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,920

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

#44. Materials scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,670

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $104,450

– Employment: 6,930

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($131,800)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($130,690)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($128,240)

– Job description: Research and study the structures and chemical properties of various natural and synthetic or composite materials, including metals, alloys, rubber, ceramics, semiconductors, polymers, and glass. Determine ways to strengthen or combine materials or develop new materials with new or specific properties for use in a variety of products and applications. Includes glass scientists, ceramic scientists, metallurgical scientists, and polymer scientists.

#43. Fashion designers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,060

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,210

– Employment: 21,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($99,650)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($91,210)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,140)

– Job description: Design clothing and accessories. Create original designs or adapt fashion trends.

#42. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $92,460

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,800



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Employment: 440,300

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

#41. Construction managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $95,230

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,120



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#40. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,740

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,330

– Employment: 23,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330)

– Job description: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.

#39. Industrial engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,990

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

#38. Management analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $98,740

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#37. Emergency management directors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $101,590

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,310

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,590)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($122,610)

– Job description: Plan and direct disaster response or crisis management activities, provide disaster preparedness training, and prepare emergency plans and procedures for natural (e.g., hurricanes, floods, earthquakes), wartime, or technological (e.g., nuclear power plant emergencies or hazardous materials spills) disasters or hostage situations.

#36. Computer systems analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $103,130

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 21,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#35. Civil engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,250

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

#34. Materials engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,300

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 24,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530)

— Boulder, CO ($131,510)

— Albuquerque, NM ($130,470)

– Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.

#33. Mechanical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $105,090

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#32. Personal financial advisors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $105,400

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,970



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

#31. Database administrators and architects

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $106,050

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

#30. Electrical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $106,240

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

#29. Atmospheric and space scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,970

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

– Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.

#28. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $110,390

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,140

– Employment: 6,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($127,900)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($111,530)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($110,390)

– Job description: Conduct subsurface surveys to identify the characteristics of potential land or mining development sites. May specify the ground support systems, processes, and equipment for safe, economical, and environmentally sound extraction or underground construction activities. May inspect areas for unsafe geological conditions, equipment, and working conditions. May design, implement, and coordinate mine safety programs.

#27. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $111,180

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 52,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#26. Computer programmers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $112,050

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

#25. Medical and health services managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $113,770

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#24. Environmental engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $114,170

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,890

– Employment: 50,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($128,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,210)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($114,890)

– Job description: Research, design, plan, or perform engineering duties in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental hazards using various engineering disciplines. Work may include waste treatment, site remediation, or pollution control technology.

#23. Computer hardware engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,910

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

#22. Sales engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $117,450

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.

#21. Information security analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $117,480

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

#20. Advertising and promotions managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $119,820

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,560

– Employment: 22,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($220,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.

#19. Computer network architects

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $122,020

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

#18. Compensation and benefits managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $122,620

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $137,160

– Employment: 16,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.

#17. Actuaries

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,840

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $123,180

– Employment: 22,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)

– Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.

#16. Electronics engineers, except computer

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $126,800

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

#15. Natural sciences managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $127,490

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

#14. Aerospace engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $128,460

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,190



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,110

– Employment: 60,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.

#13. Industrial production managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $128,600

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#12. Chemical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $128,930

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

#11. General and operations managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $129,430

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 69,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#10. Training and development managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

#9. Human resources managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $135,680

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#8. Purchasing managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $137,500

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

#7. Sales managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $151,350

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#6. Marketing managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $155,980

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $157,770

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

#4. Financial managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $160,380

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $162,180

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $178,040

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $186,870

– Employment: 83,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, national, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.

#1. Chief executives

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $252,830

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.