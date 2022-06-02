While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX.

#50. Food scientists and technologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,020

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 13,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)

— Wichita, KS ($102,100)

#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,310

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#48. Financial examiners

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $92,240

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#47. Civil engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $93,340

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#46. Hydrologists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $94,050

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,780

– Employment: 6,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

#45. Architects, except landscape and naval

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $95,120

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#44. Network and computer systems administrators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,400

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#43. Emergency management directors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $98,440

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– Employment: 10,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

#42. Industrial engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $99,440

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#41. Management analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $100,480

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#40. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $102,440

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,670



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#39. Construction managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $103,780

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#38. Mechanical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $103,960

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#37. Atmospheric and space scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– Employment: 8,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

#36. Computer systems analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $106,780

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 19,670



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#35. Information security analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,550

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#34. Electrical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,890

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#33. Materials engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,400

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#32. Soil and plant scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,490

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,290

– Employment: 15,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)

— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)

#31. Actuaries

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#30. General and operations managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $113,190

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 98,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#29. Computer network architects

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $114,690

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#28. Personal financial advisors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,760

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#27. Aerospace engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,890

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#26. Sales engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,900

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#25. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,940

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#24. Software developers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $117,100

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 42,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#23. Advertising and promotions managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $117,980

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

#22. Computer hardware engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $118,780

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,930



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#21. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $119,770

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,450

– Employment: 7,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)

#20. Nuclear engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,560

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,760

– Employment: 12,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)

— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)

#19. Industrial production managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,790

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#18. Environmental engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $121,180

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#17. Electronics engineers, except computer

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $124,540

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#16. Training and development managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,910

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#15. Medical and health services managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $126,500

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#14. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $128,250

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#13. Compensation and benefits managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $134,290

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#12. Natural sciences managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $134,440

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#11. Purchasing managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $136,440

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#10. Sales managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $137,040

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#9. Human resources managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $138,880

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#8. Marketing managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $147,610

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#7. Chemical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $151,460

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#6. Petroleum engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $158,210

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $159,010

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,980



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#4. Financial managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $161,500

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $164,390

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $213,010

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#1. Chief executives

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $296,480

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

