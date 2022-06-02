While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX.
You may also like: Most common jobs in Dallas
#50. Food scientists and technologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,020
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $91,310
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 426,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)
#48. Financial examiners
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,240
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#47. Civil engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $93,340
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#46. Hydrologists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $94,050
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
#45. Architects, except landscape and naval
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $95,120
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#44. Network and computer systems administrators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $97,400
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#43. Emergency management directors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $98,440
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
#42. Industrial engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $99,440
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#41. Management analysts
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $100,480
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 18,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Dallas
#40. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $102,440
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#39. Construction managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $103,780
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#38. Mechanical engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $103,960
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#37. Atmospheric and space scientists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)
#36. Computer systems analysts
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $106,780
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 19,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
#35. Information security analysts
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $108,550
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#34. Electrical engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $108,890
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#33. Materials engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $109,400
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#32. Soil and plant scientists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $109,490
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,290
– Employment: 15,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)
— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)
#31. Actuaries
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
#30. General and operations managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $113,190
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 98,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#29. Computer network architects
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $114,690
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,590
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#28. Personal financial advisors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $115,760
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#27. Aerospace engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $115,890
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#26. Sales engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $115,900
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
#25. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $115,940
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
#24. Software developers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $117,100
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 42,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#23. Advertising and promotions managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $117,980
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
#22. Computer hardware engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $118,780
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#21. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $119,770
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– Employment: 7,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($152,290)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Dallas
#20. Nuclear engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,560
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,760
– Employment: 12,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)
— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)
#19. Industrial production managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,790
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#18. Environmental engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $121,180
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#17. Electronics engineers, except computer
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $124,540
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#16. Training and development managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $125,910
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
#15. Medical and health services managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $126,500
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#14. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $128,250
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#13. Compensation and benefits managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $134,290
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#12. Natural sciences managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $134,440
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#11. Purchasing managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $136,440
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area
#10. Sales managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $137,040
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#9. Human resources managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $138,880
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#8. Marketing managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $147,610
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#7. Chemical engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $151,460
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#6. Petroleum engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $158,210
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
You may also like: Where people in Dallas are moving to most
#5. Computer and information systems managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $159,010
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#4. Financial managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $161,500
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#3. Architectural and engineering managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $164,390
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $213,010
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
#1. Chief executives
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $296,480
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas