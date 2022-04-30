DALLAS (STACKER) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
#50. Postal service clerks
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,610
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,200
– Employment: 86,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#49. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,080
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– Employment: 29,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
#48. Brokerage clerks
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,380
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,460
– Employment: 44,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)
#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,940
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#46. Advertising sales agents
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,020
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#45. Industrial machinery mechanics
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,280
– #236 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#44. Chemical plant and system operators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,460
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,460
– Employment: 29,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lima, OH ($92,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($91,210)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($90,170)
#43. Millwrights
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,730
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 44,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#42. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,880
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,950
– Employment: 54,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)
#41. Cooling and freezing equipment operators and tenders
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $58,810
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,610
– Employment: 8,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($61,370)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($58,810)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($56,960)
#40. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $59,400
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,830
– Employment: 10,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)
#39. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $60,060
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,130
– Employment: 2,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($134,990)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($104,060)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($84,900)
#38. Crane and tower operators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $60,640
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#37. Real estate sales agents
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $60,650
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,990
– Employment: 168,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#36. Flight attendants
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,150
– Employment: 116,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)
#35. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,230
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#34. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,510
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,620
– Employment: 10,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)
#33. Hearing aid specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,700
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,630
– Employment: 7,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)
#32. Tax preparers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,820
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,710
– Employment: 62,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#31. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $63,060
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,810
– Employment: 5,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($104,810)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)
#30. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $63,650
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 46,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#29. Private detectives and investigators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $63,680
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,100
– Employment: 32,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#28. Bailiffs
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $63,690
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,730
– Employment: 18,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($69,600)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)
— Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)
#27. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $65,900
– #225 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,590
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#26. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $66,270
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 33,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#25. Food service managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $67,560
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#24. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $67,730
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#23. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $68,750
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 19,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#22. Lodging managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $69,300
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 31,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
#21. Construction and building inspectors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $69,830
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,960
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#20. Model makers, metal and plastic
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $69,950
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,180
– Employment: 3,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)
#19. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $70,860
– #269 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,840
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#17. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,280
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,290
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#15. Insurance sales agents
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,370
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,740
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 28,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#13. Power plant operators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $77,140
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– Employment: 32,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#12. Wellhead pumpers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $77,750
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,500
– Employment: 12,050
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($77,750)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($75,610)
— Midland, TX ($74,690)
#11. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,490
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,610
– Employment: 40,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
#10. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $79,030
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
#9. Power distributors and dispatchers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $82,720
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 9,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
#8. Gas plant operators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $83,380
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,290
– Employment: 14,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)
#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $86,760
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#6. Detectives and criminal investigators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $89,950
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#5. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,900
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– Employment: 13,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#4. Transportation inspectors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $104,290
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 790
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $104,490
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $111,740
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#1. Commercial pilots
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,230
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
