DALLAS (STACKER) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Postal service clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $55,610

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#49. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,080

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

#48. Brokerage clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,380

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)

#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,940

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,920



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#46. Advertising sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,020

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#45. Industrial machinery mechanics

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#44. Chemical plant and system operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,460

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lima, OH ($92,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($91,210)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($90,170)

#43. Millwrights

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,730

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#42. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,880

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)

#41. Cooling and freezing equipment operators and tenders

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,810

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,610

– Employment: 8,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($61,370)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($58,810)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($56,960)

#40. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,400

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,830

– Employment: 10,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)

#39. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,060

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($134,990)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($104,060)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($84,900)

#38. Crane and tower operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,640

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#37. Real estate sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#36. Flight attendants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,150

– Employment: 116,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)

#35. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,230

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#34. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,510

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)

#33. Hearing aid specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,700

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,630

– Employment: 7,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)

#32. Tax preparers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,820

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

#31. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,060

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)

#30. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,650

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 46,560



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#29. Private detectives and investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,680

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

#28. Bailiffs

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,690

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($69,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)

— Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)

#27. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $65,900

– #225 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#26. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,270

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 33,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#25. Food service managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,560

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#24. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,730

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#23. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,750

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 19,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#22. Lodging managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,300

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

#21. Construction and building inspectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,830

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#20. Model makers, metal and plastic

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,950

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)

#19. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,860

– #269 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,840

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#17. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,280

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,290

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,640



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#15. Insurance sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,370

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,740

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 28,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#13. Power plant operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,140

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#12. Wellhead pumpers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,750

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,500

– Employment: 12,050

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($77,750)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($75,610)

— Midland, TX ($74,690)

#11. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $78,490

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

#10. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,030

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#9. Power distributors and dispatchers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $82,720

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

#8. Gas plant operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $83,380

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,760

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,900



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,950

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#5. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,900

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#4. Transportation inspectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,290

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,490

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $111,740

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Commercial pilots

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,230

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

