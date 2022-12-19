Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#30. Computer programmers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,110

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,640



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#29. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,560

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#28. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,360

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,850



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#27. Civil engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $93,340

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#26. Web and digital interface designers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $93,370

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,460

– Employment: 82,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)

#25. Architects, except landscape and naval

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $95,120

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#24. Network and computer systems administrators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,400

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#23. Statisticians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $99,120

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

#22. Industrial engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $99,440

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#21. Database administrators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $103,070

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,620



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#20. Mechanical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $103,960

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#19. Computer systems analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $106,780

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 19,670



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#18. Information security analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,550

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#17. Electrical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,890

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#16. Materials engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,400

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#15. Actuaries

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#14. Computer network architects

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $114,690

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#13. Data scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,380

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,700



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

#12. Aerospace engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,890

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#11. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,940

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#10. Software developers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $117,100

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 42,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#9. Computer hardware engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $118,780

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,930



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#8. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $119,770

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,450

– Employment: 7,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)

#7. Nuclear engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,560

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,760

– Employment: 12,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)

— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)

#6. Environmental engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $121,180

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#5. Electronics engineers, except computer

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $124,540

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#4. Database architects

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $130,640

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#3. Chemical engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $151,460

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#2. Computer and information research scientists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $151,650

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#1. Petroleum engineers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $158,210

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

