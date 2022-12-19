Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#30. Computer programmers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $88,110
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
Reeta Asmai // UC Davis
#29. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $89,560
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#28. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $91,360
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
Canva
#27. Civil engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $93,340
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock
#26. Web and digital interface designers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $93,370
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,860
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,460
– Employment: 82,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#25. Architects, except landscape and naval
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $95,120
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#24. Network and computer systems administrators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $97,400
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
Canva
#23. Statisticians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $99,120
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Industrial engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $99,440
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#21. Database administrators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $103,070
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
Canva
#20. Mechanical engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $103,960
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
Canva
#19. Computer systems analysts
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $106,780
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 19,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#18. Information security analysts
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $108,550
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
Canva
#17. Electrical engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $108,890
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Canva
#16. Materials engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $109,400
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
dokurose // Shutterstock
#15. Actuaries
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
IBM Research // Flickr
#14. Computer network architects
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $114,690
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,590
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
#13. Data scientists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $115,380
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,700
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
IBM Research // Flickr
#12. Aerospace engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $115,890
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
Canva
#11. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $115,940
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#10. Software developers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $117,100
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 42,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#9. Computer hardware engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $118,780
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
Canva
#8. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $119,770
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– Employment: 7,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($152,290)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
IAEA Imagebank // Flickr
#7. Nuclear engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,560
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,760
– Employment: 12,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)
— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)
Canva
#6. Environmental engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $121,180
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#5. Electronics engineers, except computer
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $124,540
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#4. Database architects
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $130,640
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#3. Chemical engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $151,460
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#2. Computer and information research scientists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $151,650
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
Bureau of Land Management // Flickr
#1. Petroleum engineers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $158,210
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
