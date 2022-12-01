Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Dallas

1 / 27Canva

#27. Credit counselors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $47,460

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)

2 / 27Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#26. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,530

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

3 / 27Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Labor relations specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,340

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

4 / 27Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Fundraisers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,520

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

5 / 27Unsplash

#23. Tax preparers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,820

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Dallas

6 / 27Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,870

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

7 / 27Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#21. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,550

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,410

– Employment: 12,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)

8 / 27Kzenon // Shutterstock

#20. Training and development specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,450

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

9 / 27sabthai // Shutterstock

#19. Budget analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,000

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

10 / 27Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#18. Insurance underwriters

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,550

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

You may also like: Where people in Dallas are moving to most

11 / 27Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#17. Cost estimators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,750

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

12 / 27Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,840

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

13 / 27fizkes // Shutterstock

#15. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,810

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

14 / 27comzeal images // Shutterstock

#14. Loan officers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,580

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

15 / 27Rido // Shutterstock

#13. Human resources specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $74,590

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 19,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

16 / 27Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#12. Logisticians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $74,880

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

17 / 27ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#11. Compliance officers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $75,030

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

18 / 27Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#10. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $75,550

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

19 / 27Undrey // Shutterstock

#9. Financial and investment analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,820

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

20 / 27Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#8. Credit analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,960

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

You may also like: How Dallas feels about climate change

21 / 27ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#7. Accountants and auditors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,720

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 34,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

22 / 27fizkes // Shutterstock

#6. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,720

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

23 / 27Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#5. Financial examiners

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $92,240

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

24 / 27THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#4. Financial risk specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,780

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

25 / 27Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#3. Project management specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $99,860

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 27,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

26 / 27fizkes // Shutterstock

#2. Management analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $100,480

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

27 / 27Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Personal financial advisors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,760

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)