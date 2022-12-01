Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
#27. Credit counselors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $47,460
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
#26. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $53,530
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
#25. Labor relations specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,340
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#24. Fundraisers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,520
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
#23. Tax preparers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,820
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#22. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,870
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 710
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
#21. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $63,550
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)
#20. Training and development specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $68,450
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
#19. Budget analysts
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $69,000
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#18. Insurance underwriters
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $69,550
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
#17. Cost estimators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $70,750
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,840
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#15. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,810
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
#14. Loan officers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $73,580
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#13. Human resources specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $74,590
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 19,590
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
#12. Logisticians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $74,880
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#11. Compliance officers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $75,030
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#10. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $75,550
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
#9. Financial and investment analysts
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $86,820
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#8. Credit analysts
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $86,960
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#7. Accountants and auditors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $87,720
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 34,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#6. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $89,720
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
#5. Financial examiners
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,240
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#4. Financial risk specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $97,780
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
#3. Project management specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $99,860
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 27,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#2. Management analysts
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $100,480
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 18,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#1. Personal financial advisors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $115,760
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)