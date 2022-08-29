Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.
Pixabay
#55. Teaching assistants, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,500
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,170
– Employment: 121,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)
Paul.J.West // Shutterstock
#54. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– #352 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 20,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
Education Images // Getty Images
#53. Substitute teachers, short-term
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $26,700
– #326 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#52. Tutors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $32,250
– #263 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,780
– Employment: 147,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)
— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images
#51. Preschool teachers, except special education
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $35,100
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
Unsplash
#50. Library technicians
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $35,250
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,070
– Employment: 73,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)
— Napa, CA ($57,890)
Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Self-enrichment teachers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $38,060
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,230
– Employment: 216,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)
— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)
StockphotoVideo // Shutterstock
#48. Museum technicians and conservators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $48,150
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,030
– Employment: 10,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#47. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,060
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,650
– Employment: 38,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#46. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,160
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,680
– Employment: 9,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#45. Architecture teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,700
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,600
– Employment: 5,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,970)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,550)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,180)
Monica Volpin // pixabay
#44. Library science teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,860
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,850
– Employment: 4,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($154,890)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($104,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,320)
Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock
#43. Kindergarten teachers, except special education
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $60,660
– #139 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,490
– Employment: 120,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)
— Kingston, NY ($92,160)
— Salinas, CA ($90,490)
The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#42. Elementary school teachers, except special education
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $60,900
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 36,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– Employment: 1,329,280
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
— Salinas, CA ($91,280)
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#41. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,880
– Employment: 592,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)
Martynova Anna // Shutterstock
#40. Career/technical education teachers, middle school
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,170
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,410
– Employment: 11,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($139,720)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)
DGLimages // Shutterstock
#39. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,260
– #159 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,090
– Employment: 187,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($102,210)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)
— Chico, CA ($88,430)
Canva
#38. Special education teachers, middle school
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,690
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,860
– Employment: 79,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)
Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons
#37. History teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,450
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,460
– Employment: 18,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#36. Special education teachers, secondary school
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,490
– #151 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– Employment: 145,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)
B Brown // Shutterstock
#35. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,640
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 28,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#34. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $63,060
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,820
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,240
– Employment: 94,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)
industryviews // Shutterstock
#33. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $64,110
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,960
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,960
– Employment: 84,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#32. Librarians and media collections specialists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $64,220
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,180
– Employment: 127,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)
Marcwathieu // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Curators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $64,430
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,880
– Employment: 11,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#30. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $65,150
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,980
– Employment: 44,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)
Shane Global // flickr
#29. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $67,290
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,990
– Employment: 19,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)
COD Newsroom // Flickr
#28. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $68,450
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,680
– Employment: 58,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)
Kenny Holston // flickr
#27. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $68,810
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,080
– Employment: 13,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)
University of the Fraser Valley // flickr
#26. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $69,170
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,260
– Employment: 20,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)
Fabrice Florin // flickr
#25. Education teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $70,740
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,990
– Employment: 58,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)
Florida Fish and Wildlife // flickr
#24. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,140
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,730
– Employment: 13,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)
Mark Warner // Flickr
#22 (tie). Social work teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,480
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,650
– Employment: 12,280
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($112,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,460)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($96,040)
Jeff Reed // flickr
#22 (tie). Archivists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,480
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,880
– Employment: 6,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)
Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr
#21. Instructional coordinators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,040
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,860
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,560
– Employment: 184,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salem, OR ($93,890)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)
Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr
#20. Communications teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,160
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,580
– Employment: 27,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)
industryviews // Shutterstock
#19. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $73,090
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,130
– Employment: 105,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)
Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $76,640
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,040
– Employment: 68,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)
— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)
Tulane Public Relations // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Sociology teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,480
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,850
– Employment: 12,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)
Fae // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Psychology teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $80,480
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,390
– Employment: 36,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)
— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#15. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $81,600
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,710
– Employment: 47,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Political science teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $83,420
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,980
– Employment: 14,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)
uroburos // pixabay
#13. Geography teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $85,000
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,150
– Employment: 3,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,200)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,120)
Lucky Business // Shutterstock
#12. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $88,870
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,060
– Employment: 20,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)
I. Noyan Yilmaz // // Shutterstock
#11. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $89,930
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,210
– Employment: 5,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($133,560)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($126,820)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($120,840)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#10. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,140
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,610
– Employment: 37,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock
#9. Business teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,850
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,720
– Employment: 79,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#8. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $91,530
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,840
– Employment: 10,250
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Agricultural sciences teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,290
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,520
– Employment: 8,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,040)
— Fort Collins, CO ($114,930)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($105,250)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#6. Physics teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,900
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,480
– Employment: 12,460
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#5. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $96,540
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,110
– Employment: 5,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,530)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($128,760)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#4. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $111,330
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $124,090
– Employment: 11,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#3. Engineering teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $111,940
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,590
– Employment: 35,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)
NNSA // Flickr
#2. Law teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $126,450
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $130,820
– Employment: 14,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($165,990)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,750)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($152,190)
Canva
#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $172,760
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)