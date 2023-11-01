The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to explore Barbieland like never before! World of Barbie is opening its pink doors in Frisco on Nov. 18.

“Discover, explore, and revel in the iconic lifestyle and many careers of Barbie through a wide selection of interactive activities. After a huge success in Toronto & Los Angeles, World of Barbie makes its way to Dallas this November,” the website said.

Credit: World of Barbie

Guests can explore the immersive, interactive experience, which includes:

Exploring her iconic Dreamhouse, brought to life

Chilling out in her full size DreamCamper Van, built by the world-famous West Coast Customs

Traveling to intergalactic destinations aboard Barbie Interstellar Rocket

Grabbing the mic and record their masterpiece in Barbie Sound Studio

Revisiting Barbie dolls and accessories from over six decades of fun

Adults 21+ can also experience World of Barbie’s adults-only Sips After Sunset, which includes themed drinks and bites.

Tickets start at $35, which you can get here.