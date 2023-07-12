We know it's a very slim chance they would get married in North Texas, but you never know! If not for them, maybe this list will inspire another soon-to-be-married couple!

DALLAS (KDAF) — Recently, Dallas Mavericks point guard, Luka Dončić, proposed to his girlfriend of 11 years. How romantic!

The 24-year-old proposed to Slovenian model Anamaria Goltes on July 7, and of course now all we hear are wedding bells!

Even though the couple will probably have a wonderful wedding somewhere outside of Dallas, if not the United States, it doesn’t hurt to imagine them choosing a Dallas venue!

The Springs Venue – Rockwall

Cliff House by Boxwood- Dallas

The White Sparrow Venue – Dallas

Nasher Sculpture Center – Dallas

Arlington Hall Special Events – Arlington

These are just some cute venues that we found in Dallas. They may not be the style of what the Dallas Maverick player and his girlfriend are looking for, but they may just inspire some wedding ideas or bells for the special person in your life!